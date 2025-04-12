Former MLB Stars Make Shocking Prediction About Dodgers' 2025 Season
Winning the World Series in 2024 marked one of the best seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers in franchise history.
But two MLB insiders believe the Dodgers can do more in 2025.
MLB insiders Mark DeRosa and Albert Pujols were asked if they thought the Dodgers could break the MLB all-time win record of 116 wins. A “ball” response signified “no”, while a “strike” response signified “yes”.
The Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners are currently tied for the record with 116 wins in 1906 and 2001, respectively. But DeRosa and Pujols both predicted that the Dodgers could set a new win record in 2025.
“This is a strike if they want it to be,” DeRosa said. “That's the way I feel about it, it’s a matter of load management down at the end. If they want to push their pitchers, or if they want to save them and get ready for the postseason.”
DeRosa pointed out that outfielder Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman have already been unavailable for multiple games during the young season. And the Dodgers also have several pitchers on the injured list, including a new addition to the list, two-time Cy Young starter Blake Snell.
In order to set a new win record, DeRosa emphasized the importance of the organization’s workload management to maintain a healthy team through October.
The Dodgers have been cautious with the recovery of their pitchers, especially two-way player Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani was supposed to pitch for the first time since 2023 this season but the organization has taken his progression slowly.
Pujols also agreed Los Angeles could break the all-time win record this season. The former All-Star praised the Dodgers for getting outfielder/second baseman Tommy Edman at the 2024 trade deadline.
“Tommy Edman, that's a great pick, this guy can produce from both sides,” Pujols said.
Edman contributed offensively and defensively in the Dodgers’ World Series run and was selected as the NL Championship Series Most Valuable Player last season. He has continued to be a key player for the Dodgers’ in 2025.
The Dodgers have won at least 100 games in five seasons since 2017. Los Angeles came closest to breaking the all-time record in 2022 when the team won 111 games.
There is a lot of baseball left to play this season, but an 8-0 start was a good sign that a new record is on the horizon. However, their 2-4 record since proves even this super team is human.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.