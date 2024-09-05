Four Former Dodgers (and One Current) Listed Among Potential MLB Retirees
Following a player's entire career creates a unique bond between the fans and the player, especially when that player spends time with their favorite team.
As the 2024 season comes to a close, four former Los Angeles Dodgers players and Kevin Kiermaier have either announced their retirement or are considering it.
Will Leitch of MLB.com highlighted nine players who could be nearing the end of their careers, excluding Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and former outfielder Kevin Pillar. Here's a closer look at the Dodgers past and present who could be on their last run:
Kevin Kiermaier
Kiermaier has already confirmed this season will be his last.
After being acquired by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Kiermaier has appeared in 22 games for Los Angeles, batting .196 with five runs, a double, a triple, a home run, and six RBIs.
Known for his stellar defense and base-stealing abilities, Kiermaier remains a valuable asset. If the Dodgers reach the World Series, he could make a significant contribution, much like he did in the 2020 Series when he hit .368 with two home runs as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Rich Hill
At 44, Rich Hill signed with the Boston Red Sox for the latter part of the 2024 season, marking his 20th consecutive season in Major League Baseball.
Despite his age, Hill continues to compete, although this could be his final year.
"There isn’t much room for Jamie Moyer types in baseball today," Leitch noted, acknowledging the rarity of players continuing past their mid-40s.
Hill has made four bullpen appearances for the Red Sox this season, posting a 4.91 ERA in 3.2 innings of work.
Jason Heyward
Jason Heyward made an unforgettable debut in the MLB, homering in his first game with the Atlanta Braves as Hank Aaron watched from the stands.
Heyward's career highlight came in 2016 when he helped the Chicago Cubs break their 108-year World Series drought.
After being released by the Dodgers in August, Heyward quickly signed with the Houston Astros, giving him another chance to contribute during the postseason.
Justin Turner
Turner's career has been a story of resilience. Once considered an underperforming prospect with the Mets, Turner transformed into a key leader and offensive force with the Dodgers, where he spent nearly a decade.
Known for his consistent production, Turner has maintained an above-average OPS+ for 13 straight seasons. Fun fact: Turner’s career began with the Baltimore Orioles.
Jesse Chavez
Chavez debuted as a reliever for the Pirates in 2008, but around a decade ago, he spent a few seasons as a starter for the A’s and Angels.
He was only with the Dodgers for 23 games in 2016.
Chavez said this was likely to be his final season in MLB back in February. Perhaps the Braves' strong season has done something to change his mind. Chavez has a 3.34 ERA in 42 games out of the Atlanta bullpen this season.