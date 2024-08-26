Freddie Freeman Breaks Silence Following Dodgers' Decision to DFA Jason Heyward
When Mookie Betts returned to right field, it was clear veteran Jason Heyward’s playing time would be limited.
But on Tuesday night, Heyward made a strong case for sticking around, delivering a pinch-hit, go-ahead three-run homer that secured a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Remarkably, it turned out to be his final at-bat with the Dodgers.
Just two days later, the Dodgers designated Heyward for assignment and activated Chris Taylor from the injured list.
The news brought back memories for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who recalled when the Atlanta Braves traded Heyward to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014. Now, Heyward’s departure leaves not just an empty locker next to Freeman’s, but also a significant void among close friends.
Freeman mentioned that Heyward hasn't talked much since the news broke.
"I don't think he's talking to anybody," Freeman said. "Would you guys want to talk if you got fired from your job? I've had three text messages [from him], and that’s three more than a lot of other people [have received]."
This season, Heyward batted .208 with six home runs and 28 runs batted in across 63 games for the Dodgers. He was playing on a $9 million, one-year deal.
Heyward, who spent seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and was part of their 2016 World Series-winning team, was released after the 2022 season and signed with the Dodgers as a free agent.
Heyward and Freeman’s friendship dates back to 2007 when they were both drafted by the Braves. They lived together during their time in the minors, and their families have remained close ever since.
"When two people like Jason and I share the same views on life — not just baseball but everything — it's easy to become friends," Freeman said in an interview last year. "We’re going on 17 years as friends, and it’s going to last forever."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts informed Heyward of the decision on Wednesday, describing the 35-year-old’s reaction as "very grateful for the opportunity, very stoic, very professional."
Roberts added on Friday, "What Jason did for the Dodgers in a year and a half was pretty remarkable — on the field, in the clubhouse, and in the community. His fingerprint will be everlasting."