Freddie Freeman Could Be a Late Scratch for Dodgers Ahead of Game 4
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 4 lineup currently features Freddie Freeman playing first base and batting in the three-hole.
That may not be the case once the game rolls around, though.
On Wednesday, a few hours before the Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in a potential elimination game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Freeman's health.
Freeman is currently playing through a sprained ankle, and was able to play full games in Games 1 and 3. He played just five innings in Game 2.
Roberts was asked about Freeman's comfort level heading into Game 4.
"It's — it's just okay," Roberts said. "It's just okay."
Is it okay enough to play?
“Okay enough to give it a shot until it’s not,” Roberts said to reporters. “As of right now he’s in there. And he’s doing everything he can to be in there. So, like I said, he’s in there right now. But unless something changes as he’s getting ready, I might have to pivot. But right now he’s in there.”
More news: Miguel Rojas Claps Back at Fan on Social Media After Dodgers’ Game 3 Loss to Padres
While Roberts has no plans of making a change in his lineup, it sounds like a real possibility depending on how Freeman is feeling closer to game time.
Freeman has done everything in his power to be ready for this matchup. He said doctors told him this type of injury would normally be a 4-6 week stint on the injured list, but Freeman was back in just 10 days for Game 1 of the NLDS.
He's been battling through the injury, and will hope to do the same in this win-or-go-home Game 4 for the Dodgers. Here's the Dodgers' lineup as of now:
If Freeman isn't able to go, expect Max Muncy to take over at first base, Kiké Hernández to take over at third base, and Andy Pages to take over in center field.
More news: Diamondbacks All-Star Has Harsh Words for Dodgers After Padres Win Game 3