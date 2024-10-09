Freddie Freeman Could Be a Late Scratch for Dodgers Ahead of Game 4

The Dodgers are going with a new lineup for their win-or-go-home Game 4:



1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Mookie Betts, RF

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Teoscar Hernández, LF

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Will Smith, C

7. Gavin Lux, 2B

8. Tommy Edman, SS

9. Kiké Hernández, CF



Ryan Brasier is…