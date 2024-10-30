Freddie Freeman Makes Insane World Series History for Dodgers in Game 4 vs Yankees
With a steady rain falling on Yankee Stadium to begin Game 4 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, Freddie Freeman launched himself into the record books.
Freeman connected on a home run in his first at-bat of the game marking his sixth consecutive Fall Classic game with a home run. This streak dates back to 2021 with the Atlanta Braves and includes a homer in every game of this year’s series.
He also became the first player to homer in the first four games of a single World Series.
Freeman’s blast followed a double from Mookie Betts in the first inning, giving the Dodgers an early lead as they aim to sweep the Yankees for the World Series title.
Freeman has been the powerhouse behind the Dodgers’ dominant 3-0 lead in the World Series and became one of only three players in World Series history to homer in each of the first three games, with his first-inning home run on Monday joining the ranks of Yankees legend Hank Bauer (1958) and Giants slugger Barry Bonds (2002).
“Couldn’t ask for a better start in these three games,” Freeman said after Game 3. “But we have one more to go.”
Freeman finished Monday's game 1-for-3 with a walk and entered Tuesday hitting .333 with three homers, seven RBIs and a 1.635 OPS in the World Series.
“I guess I’m seeing the ball very well,” Freeman said. “Obviously not missing mistakes, hopefully we can keep it going. We have one more.”
Despite Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaking about how well Freeman is seeing the ball, he still had starter Lucas Gil challenge the left-handed batter.
“Obviously, we all know how great of a player Freddie Freeman is,” said Boone after his squad lost on Monday. “He's getting off swings you're typically used to seeing Freddie get off, where maybe that wasn't happening in the previous rounds with the injury.”
Freeman's World Series performance has been nothing short of incredible and should earn him series MVP recognition. Remarkably, he has accomplished all of this while dealing with a sprained right ankle.
Throughout the NLDS and NLCS, Freeman frequently rotated in and out of the lineup, visibly affected by his injury but it doesn't seem to be bothering him anymore.