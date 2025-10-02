Inside The Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Predicted to Earn World Series MVP Again if Dodgers Win World Series

Nelson Espinal

Sep 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was the star of the 2024 MLB playoffs, delivering in high-leverage spots.

He deservedly won the World Series MVP last year, a huge achievement considering the Dodgers team is full of stars. His walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the World Series is iconic and becomes a memorable moment in Dodgers lore.

Months after the World Series, Dodgers fans still approach Freeman to thank him for his performance that brought the title back to Los Angeles.

"I'm happy about it," Freeman said. "It means something good happened, right? You don't try and hope for that moment to happen; it just kind of comes to you, and you hope that you're ready for the moment. There's so many times when I failed, and no one really remembers the failures."

This season, Freeman has faced some slumps, but he remains one of the best hitters in baseball and can become an offensive sparkplug at any moment.

More news: Dodgers Get Amazing Will Smith News Ahead of Wild Card Series

For this reason, ESPN's David Schoenfield labeled Freeman as the Dodgers most likely candiate to win the MVP award if Los Angeles makes it back to the World Series.

"How about Freeman in a repeat performance? Hey, Corey Seager won in 2020 and 2023 (for two different teams), although no player has won MVP in back-to-back World Series," Schoenfield writes.

"Freeman has played 11 World Series games -- and reached via a hit in all 11 with an OPS of 1.171."

"He never lets the moment get too big, and another big World Series would cement his status as one of the all-time great clutch postseason performers."

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Can't Believe Clayton Kershaw is Retiring

During the regular season, Freeman posted a .295/.367/.502 slash line, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 90 RBIs.

Despite playing at age 36, Freeman remained healthy and consistently performed throughout the season. He was valued at 3.8 WAR and 139 wRC+ over 147 games.

His fielding has never been his strength, and that stayed true this year, but Freeman's bat remains invaluable, especially in clutch moments. It definitely outweighs any defensive plays he misses.

The Dodgers took the first step in their World Series title defense, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in two games. Freeman and Los Angeles will shift their focus to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, a tough test where the Phillies have home field advantage.

If they can get past the Phillies, the road to the World Series would arguably become smoother, and it would give Freeman another chance to prove himself as one of the top playoff hitters in baseball.

Latest Dodgers News

feed

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News