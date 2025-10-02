Freddie Freeman Predicted to Earn World Series MVP Again if Dodgers Win World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was the star of the 2024 MLB playoffs, delivering in high-leverage spots.
He deservedly won the World Series MVP last year, a huge achievement considering the Dodgers team is full of stars. His walk-off home run to win Game 1 of the World Series is iconic and becomes a memorable moment in Dodgers lore.
Months after the World Series, Dodgers fans still approach Freeman to thank him for his performance that brought the title back to Los Angeles.
"I'm happy about it," Freeman said. "It means something good happened, right? You don't try and hope for that moment to happen; it just kind of comes to you, and you hope that you're ready for the moment. There's so many times when I failed, and no one really remembers the failures."
This season, Freeman has faced some slumps, but he remains one of the best hitters in baseball and can become an offensive sparkplug at any moment.
For this reason, ESPN's David Schoenfield labeled Freeman as the Dodgers most likely candiate to win the MVP award if Los Angeles makes it back to the World Series.
"How about Freeman in a repeat performance? Hey, Corey Seager won in 2020 and 2023 (for two different teams), although no player has won MVP in back-to-back World Series," Schoenfield writes.
"Freeman has played 11 World Series games -- and reached via a hit in all 11 with an OPS of 1.171."
"He never lets the moment get too big, and another big World Series would cement his status as one of the all-time great clutch postseason performers."
During the regular season, Freeman posted a .295/.367/.502 slash line, hitting 24 home runs and driving in 90 RBIs.
Despite playing at age 36, Freeman remained healthy and consistently performed throughout the season. He was valued at 3.8 WAR and 139 wRC+ over 147 games.
His fielding has never been his strength, and that stayed true this year, but Freeman's bat remains invaluable, especially in clutch moments. It definitely outweighs any defensive plays he misses.
The Dodgers took the first step in their World Series title defense, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in two games. Freeman and Los Angeles will shift their focus to the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, a tough test where the Phillies have home field advantage.
If they can get past the Phillies, the road to the World Series would arguably become smoother, and it would give Freeman another chance to prove himself as one of the top playoff hitters in baseball.
