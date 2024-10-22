Freddie Freeman Reveals Whether or Not He'll Play in Dodgers vs Yankees World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman spoke to reporters on Tuesday and provided the latest update on his sprained ankle. He also revealed his status for the World Series.
"I don't think there's any question in anybody's mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1," Freeman said.
Freeman added that the extra days off in between the National League Championship Series and the World Series have been crucial in helping him feel better.
"Every day I can get off my feet, not running, treating this is huge," Freeman said. "I've had three straight days of running, so every day is going to be better. Trying to do the best we can to get it to a spot where we'l be ready to go on Friday."
Freeman missed Games 4 and 6 of the NLCS against the New York Mets. Overall, he went just 3-for-18 (.167) in the series after hitting .286 against the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series.
However, the hope is these extra days off help Freeman get back to his All-Star form ahead of the final series of the season for the Dodgers.