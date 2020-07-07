Gambing: Opening day Lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers

Via The Odds PR:

Opening day lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers.

Below are prop bets for the most home runs hit during the shortened season (40.5) and whether or not anyone will hit .400 or better.

Cleveland mascot names odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG) and can be found here:



Additionally, you can find current MVP, Cy Young and ROY odds, as well as home run, hits, wins, average, runs, saves, stolen bases and strikeouts leader odds here:



Cleveland Indians next mascot name

Spiders +300

Naps +400

Guardians +500

Buckeyes +600

Dobys +700

Wild Things +800

Blue Sox +900

Rocks +1000

Cuyahogas +1500

Crows +2000

Rockers +2000

Unions +2500

Fellers +3300

Great Lakers +4000



Game 1

Yankees (Cole) -130

Nationals (Scherzer) +120

Over/Under 7 runs



Game 2

Giants (Cueto) +235

Dodgers (Kershaw) -265

Over/Under 8 runs



Most home runs during 2020 regular season

Over 20.5

Under 20.5



Will anyone hit .400 or better during 2020 regular season?

Yes +700

No -1000



