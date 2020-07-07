InsideTheDodgers
Gambing: Opening day Lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers

Howard Cole

Via The Odds PR:

Opening day lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers.

Below are prop bets for the most home runs hit during the shortened season (40.5) and whether or not anyone will hit .400 or better.

Cleveland mascot names odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG) and can be found here:

Additionally, you can find current MVP, Cy Young and ROY odds, as well as home run, hits, wins, average, runs, saves, stolen bases and strikeouts leader odds here:

Cleveland Indians next mascot name
Spiders +300
Naps +400
Guardians +500
Buckeyes +600
Dobys +700
Wild Things +800
Blue Sox +900
Rocks +1000
Cuyahogas +1500
Crows +2000
Rockers +2000
Unions +2500
Fellers +3300
Great Lakers +4000

Game 1
Yankees (Cole) -130
Nationals (Scherzer) +120
Over/Under 7 runs

Game 2
Giants (Cueto) +235
Dodgers (Kershaw) -265
Over/Under 8 runs

Most home runs during 2020 regular season
Over 20.5
Under 20.5

Will anyone hit .400 or better during 2020 regular season?
Yes +700
No -1000

Dodgers: Initial Thoughts on David Price Opting out of 2020 Season

My initial reaction, independent of the obvious understanding in this uncertain time and my respect for the starter's decision, is that this is going to hurt. But how can you separate the Dodgers' news of the day from the reality of the situation that Price -- and all of us to the degree that the we must make these types of decisions -- made the right call? You can't really.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

With Pressure Mounting, MLB Releases Statement on COVID-19 Testing Issues

I'm tempted to say "this isn't rocket science" but it kind of is. And management --i.e., laypeople -- is being asked to administer to 1800 players and a similar number of support personnel.

Howard Cole

VirgilHilts

Former Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo Honored at Taiwan's 'America Day' Game

America Day honored two former major league pitchers who hail from Taiwan: Chien-Ming Wang, who led the American League in wins with the New York Yankees in 2006, threw out the first ball. Standing in the batter's box for that ceremonial first pitch was former L.A. Dodger Hung-Chih Kuo, the first Taiwanese player in MLB history to hit a home run.

Paul Banks

Dodgers Announce 2020 60-Game Schedule

Los Angeles will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23 against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day presented by Bank of America in a nationally televised 7:08 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium.

Howard Cole

Rob Manfred, Cleat in Mouth, Continues Run of Bad Baseball Commissioners

Manfred told radio talk show host Dan Patrick yesterday that "we weren’t going to play more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations with the players went." Cue the Michael Kinsley definition of the word "gaffe," please. Unsatisfied with the Patrick appearance and forgetting the sage advice that when you're in a hole, stop digging, Manfred grabbed a shovel.

Howard Cole

Blue Hawk

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Walker Buehler in 2020

We can debate whether Walker Buehler is the ace of the Los Angeles staff until we're Dodgers blue in the face. Uh, wait a minute. No we can't. Buehler is the Dodgers' ace.

Howard Cole

raybear707

MLB Cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Awards 2022 Midsummer Classic to Dodgers

MLB, Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation Maintain Commitmentto All-Star Legacy Projects This Year

Howard Cole

Gillyking

As Camps Open, Players Forced to Weigh the Risks of Playing During a Pandemic

Pregnancy and newborns are clearly a prevalent concern for players — you can add the A’s Chad Pinder and Frankie Montas and some guy named Mike Trout to the list of players not sure what to expect while expecting — but some players are at-risk themselves.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Corey Seager, Will Smith in 2020

There are two schools of thought on Corey Seager. One says that in a comeback 2019 season after both Tommy John and and hip surgery, he managed a National League leading 44 doubles, 19 home runs and 87 RBI, with a .272/.335/.483 slash line. You think he should've done better after what he'd been through? Well, grab a bat.

Howard Cole

VirgilHilts

Dodgers Foundation Named 2020 Play Champion

LADF among select organizations recognized nationally by the Aspen Institute

Howard Cole