Gambing: Opening day Lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers
Howard Cole
Via The Odds PR:
Opening day lines for the Yankees vs. Nationals and Giants vs. Dodgers.
Below are prop bets for the most home runs hit during the shortened season (40.5) and whether or not anyone will hit .400 or better.
Cleveland mascot names odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@sportsbettingAG) and can be found here:
Additionally, you can find current MVP, Cy Young and ROY odds, as well as home run, hits, wins, average, runs, saves, stolen bases and strikeouts leader odds here:
Cleveland Indians next mascot name
Spiders +300
Naps +400
Guardians +500
Buckeyes +600
Dobys +700
Wild Things +800
Blue Sox +900
Rocks +1000
Cuyahogas +1500
Crows +2000
Rockers +2000
Unions +2500
Fellers +3300
Great Lakers +4000
Game 1
Yankees (Cole) -130
Nationals (Scherzer) +120
Over/Under 7 runs
Game 2
Giants (Cueto) +235
Dodgers (Kershaw) -265
Over/Under 8 runs
Most home runs during 2020 regular season
Over 20.5
Under 20.5
Will anyone hit .400 or better during 2020 regular season?
Yes +700
No -1000