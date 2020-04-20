Gambling: Dodgers Favored for Best Record in Truncated 2020 Season

Since the Dodgers were preseason favorites to lead baseball with a 107-55 record in a full 2020 by one publication, it should be no surprise that they are favored to be pace setters in a truncated 2020 season by another. Eighty-one games, 100 games, whatever.

BetOnline.ag uses winning percentage rather than an actual record, which is wise, since no one knows the number of games Major League Baseball will schedule this year, if any (gasp!)

The Dodgers are forecasted as the leaders in the category, with a winning percentage of 62.5. Or, in the more familiar mode, .625, which translates to a 101-61 mark for a 162-game season.

Below are the forecasts listed first by highest-to-lowest, then by division and finally, alphabetically.

MLB Winning Percentage (From Highest to Lowest)

Los Angeles Dodgers 62.5%

New York Yankees 62.5%

Houston Astros 58.5%

Minnesota Twins 57%

Atlanta Braves 56%

Tampa Bay Rays 56%

Washington Nationals 56%

Oakland Athletics 55.5%

St. Louis Cardinals 54%

Cleveland Indians 53.5%

New York Mets 53.5%

Chicago Cubs 53%

Los Angeles Angels 53%

Philadelphia Phillies 52.5%

Boston Red Sox 52%

Chicago White Sox 52%

Cincinnati Reds 52%

Arizona Diamondbacks 51.5%

Milwaukee Brewers 51.5%

San Diego Padres 51.5%

Texas Rangers 49%

Toronto Blue Jays 46.5%

Colorado Rockies 45.5%

Pittsburgh Pirates 42.5%

San Francisco Giants 42.5%

Seattle Mariners 41.5%

Kansas City Royals 40.5%

Miami Marlins 40%

Detroit Tigers 35%

Baltimore Orioles 35%

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.