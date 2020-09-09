Gambling: Dodgers Now Favored to Win World Series

The Yankees were favored to win the World Series the last we checked, but no longer. The 30-12 Dodgers have replaced the 21-20 Bronx Bombers as the oddsmakers' pick to take home the Commissioner's Trophy this fall. Los Angeles is a 5/2 favorite, the Tampa Bay Rays are next at 7/1, followed by the Yanks at 8/1.

L.A is also listed as 3/2 favorites to win the National League pennant; Tampa Bay is favored in the American League, 7/2.

Below are the current World Series odds at BetOnline.com (@betonline_ag), followed by the pennant futures for the NL and AL.

Odds to Win the World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers 5/2

Tampa Bay Rays 7/1

New York Yankees 8/1

Chicago White Sox 12/1

San Diego Padres 12/1

Atlanta Braves 14/1

Oakland Athletics 14/1

Houston Astros 16/1

Chicago Cubs 18/1

Cleveland Indians 18/1

Minnesota Twins 18/1

St. Louis Cardinals 28/1

Philadelphia Phillies 33/1

Toronto Blue Jays 33/1

Cincinnati Reds 60/1

Colorado Rockies 60/1

New York Mets 60/1

Miami Marlins 66/1

Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

San Francisco Giants 66/1

Washington Nationals 125/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

Baltimore Orioles 200/1

Seattle Mariners 300/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 500/1

Boston Red Sox 1000/1

Kansas City Royals 1000/1

Los Angeles Angels 1000/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 1000/1

Texas Rangers 1000/1

Odds to Win the American League

Tampa Bay Rays 7/2

New York Yankees 15/4

Chicago White Sox 6/1

Oakland Athletics 7/1

Cleveland Indians 15/2

Houston Astros 15/2

Minnesota Twins 10/1

Toronto Blue Jays 15/1

Detroit Tigers 75/1

Baltimore Orioles 100/1

Seattle Mariners 100/1

Los Angeles Angels 250/1

Boston Red Sox 1000/1

Kansas City Royals 1000/1

Texas Rangers 1000/1

Odds to Win the National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/2

Atlanta Braves 6/1

San Diego Padres 6/1

Chicago Cubs 10/1

St. Louis Cardinals 14/1

Philadelphia Phillies 16/1

Milwaukee Brewers 25/1

New York Mets 25/1

Cincinnati Reds 28/1

Colorado Rockies 28/1

Miami Marlins 33/1

San Francisco Giants 33/1

Washington Nationals 60/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 500/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 1000/1

