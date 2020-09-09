Gambling: Dodgers Now Favored to Win World Series
Howard Cole
The Yankees were favored to win the World Series the last we checked, but no longer. The 30-12 Dodgers have replaced the 21-20 Bronx Bombers as the oddsmakers' pick to take home the Commissioner's Trophy this fall. Los Angeles is a 5/2 favorite, the Tampa Bay Rays are next at 7/1, followed by the Yanks at 8/1.
L.A is also listed as 3/2 favorites to win the National League pennant; Tampa Bay is favored in the American League, 7/2.
Below are the current World Series odds at BetOnline.com (@betonline_ag), followed by the pennant futures for the NL and AL.
Odds to Win the World Series
Los Angeles Dodgers 5/2
Tampa Bay Rays 7/1
New York Yankees 8/1
Chicago White Sox 12/1
San Diego Padres 12/1
Atlanta Braves 14/1
Oakland Athletics 14/1
Houston Astros 16/1
Chicago Cubs 18/1
Cleveland Indians 18/1
Minnesota Twins 18/1
St. Louis Cardinals 28/1
Philadelphia Phillies 33/1
Toronto Blue Jays 33/1
Cincinnati Reds 60/1
Colorado Rockies 60/1
New York Mets 60/1
Miami Marlins 66/1
Milwaukee Brewers 66/1
San Francisco Giants 66/1
Washington Nationals 125/1
Detroit Tigers 150/1
Baltimore Orioles 200/1
Seattle Mariners 300/1
Arizona Diamondbacks 500/1
Boston Red Sox 1000/1
Kansas City Royals 1000/1
Los Angeles Angels 1000/1
Pittsburgh Pirates 1000/1
Texas Rangers 1000/1
Odds to Win the American League
Tampa Bay Rays 7/2
New York Yankees 15/4
Chicago White Sox 6/1
Oakland Athletics 7/1
Cleveland Indians 15/2
Houston Astros 15/2
Minnesota Twins 10/1
Toronto Blue Jays 15/1
Detroit Tigers 75/1
Baltimore Orioles 100/1
Seattle Mariners 100/1
Los Angeles Angels 250/1
Boston Red Sox 1000/1
Kansas City Royals 1000/1
Texas Rangers 1000/1
Odds to Win the National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 3/2
Atlanta Braves 6/1
San Diego Padres 6/1
Chicago Cubs 10/1
St. Louis Cardinals 14/1
Philadelphia Phillies 16/1
Milwaukee Brewers 25/1
New York Mets 25/1
Cincinnati Reds 28/1
Colorado Rockies 28/1
Miami Marlins 33/1
San Francisco Giants 33/1
Washington Nationals 60/1
Arizona Diamondbacks 500/1
Pittsburgh Pirates 1000/1
