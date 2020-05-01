Gambling: Joey Gallo and Blake Snell Favored for MLB The Show Postseason
Howard Cole
The following is quoted directly from SportsBetting.ag/Cool Media PR:
After a 29-game regular season, the "MLB The Show Players League" has eight competitors left for the postseason, which will start Friday on ESPN2 and FS1.
According to the updated odds from SportsBetting.ag (@SportsBettingAG), the pre-tournament favorites are still the men to beat.
Joey Gallo started with +250 odds to win the tourney while Blake Snell was second on the list at +700. After compiling 24-5 and 23-6 records, respectively, during the regular season, they have identical +225 odds heading into the playoffs.
Of the remaining players, Dwight Smith Jr. and Ian Happ had the longest odds (+2500) coming into the virtual event.
The semifinals will take place Saturday and the championship series will be Sunday on ESPN.
Below you will find head-to-head matchups for the best-of-three quarterfinals and postseason odds:
Quarterfinal Matchups
Blake Snell -300
Gavin Lux +240
Jeff McNeil -165
Dwight Smith Jr. +135
Joey Gallo -300
Ian Happ +240
Bo Bichette -200
Lucas Giolito +160
MLB The Show Players League Odds
Joey Gallo +225
Blake Snell +225
Bo Bichette +450
Jeff McNeil +700
Lucas Giolito +900
Dwight Smith Jr. +1000
Gavin Lux +1100
Ian Happ +1400