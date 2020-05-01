InsideTheDodgers
Gambling: Joey Gallo and Blake Snell Favored for MLB The Show Postseason

Howard Cole

The following is quoted directly from SportsBetting.ag/Cool Media PR:

After a 29-game regular season, the "MLB The Show Players League" has eight competitors left for the postseason, which will start Friday on ESPN2 and FS1. 

According to the updated odds from SportsBetting.ag (@SportsBettingAG), the pre-tournament favorites are still the men to beat. 

Joey Gallo started with +250 odds to win the tourney while Blake Snell was second on the list at +700. After compiling 24-5 and 23-6 records, respectively, during the regular season, they have identical +225 odds heading into the playoffs.

Of the remaining players, Dwight Smith Jr. and Ian Happ had the longest odds (+2500) coming into the virtual event. 

The semifinals will take place Saturday and the championship series will be Sunday on ESPN.

Below you will find head-to-head matchups for the best-of-three quarterfinals and postseason odds: 

Quarterfinal Matchups

Blake Snell -300

Gavin Lux +240

Jeff McNeil -165

Dwight Smith Jr. +135 

Joey Gallo -300

Ian Happ +240

Bo Bichette -200 

Lucas Giolito +160

MLB The Show Players League Odds

Joey Gallo +225

Blake Snell +225

Bo Bichette +450

Jeff McNeil +700

Lucas Giolito +900 

Dwight Smith Jr. +1000 

Gavin Lux +1100 

Ian Happ +1400

