Gambling: New Odds on 2020 MLB Season Happening, Batting Stats Just Out
Howard Cole
It's not looking good, folks. Major League Baseball, led by Rob Manfred, and players' union chief, Tony Clark, have been unable to agree on much of anything. And with days for even as much as a 70-game season dwindling down to a precious few, no sit-down sessions are planned. Compromise is a dirty word, apparently.
While I hold out hope for a 2020 baseball season, I'm preparing myself for the worst case scenario. And I'm certainly not going to lay odds on it happening. But online gambling company, Sportsbetting.ag is. So if betting on your sport of choice -- or betting is your sport of choice -- you're in business.
Below are the odds for an MLB season occurring, and below that are the odds for National and American League leaders in batting average, hits, runs and stolen bases:
Will there be an MLB regular season?
Yes -300
No +200
(Yes odds indicate a 75% probability)
Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag (@ sportsbettingAG):
https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mlb-player-futures
AL - Highest Batting Average
Mike Trout (LAA) +600
Jose Altuve (HOU) +700
J.D. Martinez (BOS) +800
Michael Brantley (HOU) +800
Anthony Rendon (LAA) +900
Tim Anderson (CWS) +900
Whit Merrifield (KC) +900
Yuli Gurriel (HOU) +1000
Alex Bregman (HOU) +1200
Austin Meadows (TB) +1200
David Fletcher (LAA) +1400
Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1400
Hanser Alberto (BAL) +1600
Jorge Polanco (MIN) +1600
Rafael Devers (BOS) +1800
Nelson Cruz (MIN) +2000
Trey Mancini (BAL) +2200
George Springer (HOU) +2500
Yoan Moncada (CWS) +2800
NL - Highest Batting Average
Christian Yelich (MIL) +800
Nolan Arenado (COL) +800
Ketel Marte (ARI) +900
Ozzie Albies (ATL) +900
Cody Bellinger (LAD) +1000
Jeff McNeil (NYM) +1000
Mookie Betts (LAD) +1000
Trea Turner (WSH) +1000
Bryan Reynolds (PIT) +1200
Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1200
Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200
Justin Turner (LAD) +1200
Trevor Story (COL) +1400
Starling Marte (ARI) +1500
Amed Rosario (NYM) +1600
Nick Castellanos (CHC) +1600
Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +2000
Kevin Newman (PIT) +2000
Wilson Ramos (NYM) +2500
Jose Iglesias (CIN) +3000
AL - Most Hits
Jose Altuve (HOU) +600
Whit Merrifield (KC) +600
Rafael Devers (BOS) +650
D.J. LeMahieu (NYY) +700
Francisco Lindor (CLE) +700
Jorge Polanco (MIN) +1000
Tim Anderson (CWS) +1000
Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1000
J.D. Martinez (BOS) +1500
Anthony Rendon (LAA) +1600
Eddie Rosario (MIN) +1600
Yuli Gurriel (HOU) +1600
Bo Bichette (TOR) +2000
Elvis Andrus (MIN) +2000
Jose Abreu (CWS) +2000
Luis Arraez (MIN) +2000
Mike Trout (LAA) +2000
Michael Brantley (HOU) +2500
Alex Bregman (HOU) +3300
Andrew Benintendi (BOS) +3300
Jose Ramirez (CLE) +3300
Marcus Semien (OAK) +3300
George Springer (HOU) +4000
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) +4000
NL - Most Hits
Nolan Arenado (COL) +600
Ketel Marte (ARI) +700
Ozzie Albies (ATL) +800
Trea Turner (WAS) +800
Jeff McNeil (NYM) +900
Christian Yelich (MIL) +1000
Jean Segura (PHI) +1000
Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200
Mookie Betts (LAD) +1200
Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1400
Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +1400
Amed Rosario (NYM) +1600
Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +1600
Starling Marte (ARI) +1600
Cody Bellinger (LAD) +2000
Bryan Reynolds (PIT) +2500
Javier Baez (CHC) +2500
Manny Machado (SD) +2500
Trevor Story (COL) +2500
Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +3000
Juan Soto (WAS) +3000
Kris Bryant (CHC) +4000
Lorenzo Cain (MIL) +4000
AL - Most Runs Scored
Mike Trout (LAA) +375
Francisco Lindor (CLE) +500
Alex Bregman (HOU) +600
Rafael Devers (BOS) +700
George Springer (HOU) +800
Jose Altuve (HOU) +900
Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1000
Marcus Semien (OAK) +1200
Matt Chapman (OAK) +1400
Joey Gallo (TEX) +1600
D.J. LeMahieu (NYY) +1800
Anthony Rendon (LAA) +2000
J.D. Martinez (BOS) +2000
Jose Ramirez (CLE) +2000
Gleyber Torres (NYY) +2500
Carlos Correa (HOU) +2800
Aaron Judge (NYY) +3000
Josh Donaldson (MIN) +3000
Yordan Alvarez (HOU) +3300
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) +4000
NL - Most Runs Scored
Mookie Betts (LAD) +325
Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +500
Juan Soto (WAS) +650
Christian Yelich (MIL) +750
Cody Bellinger (LAD) +750
Nolan Arenado (COL) +1000
Bryce Harper (PHI) +1200
Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1200
Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200
Kris Bryant (CHC) +1400
Trea Turner (WAS) +1400
Trevor Story (COL) +1600
Ozzie Albies (ATL) +1800
Javier Baez (CHC) +2000
Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +2500
Pete Alonso (NYM) +3000
Rhys Hoskins (PHI) +3300
Eugenio Suarez (CIN) +3500
Ketel Marte (ARI) +3500
Starling Marte (ARI) +3500
Paul Goldschmidt (STL) +4000
Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +5000
AL - Most Stolen Bases
Adalberto Mondesi (KC) +125
Mallex Smith (SEA) +250
Jonathan Villar (BAL) +450
Whit Merrifield (KC) +1000
Byron Buxton (MIN) +1200
Jose Ramirez (CLE) +1500
Dee Gordon (SEA) +2000
Elvis Andrus (TEX) +2000
Francisco Lindor (CLE) +2000
Oscar Mercado (CLE) +2500
Bo Bichette (TOR) +3000
Luis Robert (CWS) +3500
Tim Anderson (CWS) +4000
NL - Most Stolen Bases
Trea Turner (WAS) +200
Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +400
Victor Robles (WAS) +600
Starling Marte (ARI) +700
Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +800
Jarrod Dyson (PIT) +1000
Amed Rosario (NYM) +1200
Christian Yelich (MIL) +1200
Billy Hamilton (SF) +1400
Trevor Story (COL) +1600
Tommy Pham (SD) +1800
Mookie Betts (LAD) +2500
Kolten Wong (STL) +4000
