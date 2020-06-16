Gambling: New Odds on 2020 MLB Season Happening, Batting Stats Just Out

It's not looking good, folks. Major League Baseball, led by Rob Manfred, and players' union chief, Tony Clark, have been unable to agree on much of anything. And with days for even as much as a 70-game season dwindling down to a precious few, no sit-down sessions are planned. Compromise is a dirty word, apparently.

While I hold out hope for a 2020 baseball season, I'm preparing myself for the worst case scenario. And I'm certainly not going to lay odds on it happening. But online gambling company, Sportsbetting.ag is. So if betting on your sport of choice -- or betting is your sport of choice -- you're in business.

Below are the odds for an MLB season occurring, and below that are the odds for National and American League leaders in batting average, hits, runs and stolen bases:

Will there be an MLB regular season?

Yes -300

No +200

(Yes odds indicate a 75% probability)



AL - Highest Batting Average

Mike Trout (LAA) +600

Jose Altuve (HOU) +700

J.D. Martinez (BOS) +800

Michael Brantley (HOU) +800

Anthony Rendon (LAA) +900

Tim Anderson (CWS) +900

Whit Merrifield (KC) +900

Yuli Gurriel (HOU) +1000

Alex Bregman (HOU) +1200

Austin Meadows (TB) +1200

David Fletcher (LAA) +1400

Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1400

Hanser Alberto (BAL) +1600

Jorge Polanco (MIN) +1600

Rafael Devers (BOS) +1800

Nelson Cruz (MIN) +2000

Trey Mancini (BAL) +2200

George Springer (HOU) +2500

Yoan Moncada (CWS) +2800



NL - Highest Batting Average

Christian Yelich (MIL) +800

Nolan Arenado (COL) +800

Ketel Marte (ARI) +900

Ozzie Albies (ATL) +900

Cody Bellinger (LAD) +1000

Jeff McNeil (NYM) +1000

Mookie Betts (LAD) +1000

Trea Turner (WSH) +1000

Bryan Reynolds (PIT) +1200

Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1200

Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200

Justin Turner (LAD) +1200

Trevor Story (COL) +1400

Starling Marte (ARI) +1500

Amed Rosario (NYM) +1600

Nick Castellanos (CHC) +1600

Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +2000

Kevin Newman (PIT) +2000

Wilson Ramos (NYM) +2500

Jose Iglesias (CIN) +3000



AL - Most Hits

Jose Altuve (HOU) +600

Whit Merrifield (KC) +600

Rafael Devers (BOS) +650

D.J. LeMahieu (NYY) +700

Francisco Lindor (CLE) +700

Jorge Polanco (MIN) +1000

Tim Anderson (CWS) +1000

Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1000

J.D. Martinez (BOS) +1500

Anthony Rendon (LAA) +1600

Eddie Rosario (MIN) +1600

Yuli Gurriel (HOU) +1600

Bo Bichette (TOR) +2000

Elvis Andrus (MIN) +2000

Jose Abreu (CWS) +2000

Luis Arraez (MIN) +2000

Mike Trout (LAA) +2000

Michael Brantley (HOU) +2500

Alex Bregman (HOU) +3300

Andrew Benintendi (BOS) +3300

Jose Ramirez (CLE) +3300

Marcus Semien (OAK) +3300

George Springer (HOU) +4000

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) +4000



NL - Most Hits

Nolan Arenado (COL) +600

Ketel Marte (ARI) +700

Ozzie Albies (ATL) +800

Trea Turner (WAS) +800

Jeff McNeil (NYM) +900

Christian Yelich (MIL) +1000

Jean Segura (PHI) +1000

Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200

Mookie Betts (LAD) +1200

Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1400

Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +1400

Amed Rosario (NYM) +1600

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +1600

Starling Marte (ARI) +1600

Cody Bellinger (LAD) +2000

Bryan Reynolds (PIT) +2500

Javier Baez (CHC) +2500

Manny Machado (SD) +2500

Trevor Story (COL) +2500

Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +3000

Juan Soto (WAS) +3000

Kris Bryant (CHC) +4000

Lorenzo Cain (MIL) +4000



AL - Most Runs Scored

Mike Trout (LAA) +375

Francisco Lindor (CLE) +500

Alex Bregman (HOU) +600

Rafael Devers (BOS) +700

George Springer (HOU) +800

Jose Altuve (HOU) +900

Xander Bogaerts (BOS) +1000

Marcus Semien (OAK) +1200

Matt Chapman (OAK) +1400

Joey Gallo (TEX) +1600

D.J. LeMahieu (NYY) +1800

Anthony Rendon (LAA) +2000

J.D. Martinez (BOS) +2000

Jose Ramirez (CLE) +2000

Gleyber Torres (NYY) +2500

Carlos Correa (HOU) +2800

Aaron Judge (NYY) +3000

Josh Donaldson (MIN) +3000

Yordan Alvarez (HOU) +3300

Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) +4000



NL - Most Runs Scored

Mookie Betts (LAD) +325

Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +500

Juan Soto (WAS) +650

Christian Yelich (MIL) +750

Cody Bellinger (LAD) +750

Nolan Arenado (COL) +1000

Bryce Harper (PHI) +1200

Charlie Blackmon (COL) +1200

Freddie Freeman (ATL) +1200

Kris Bryant (CHC) +1400

Trea Turner (WAS) +1400

Trevor Story (COL) +1600

Ozzie Albies (ATL) +1800

Javier Baez (CHC) +2000

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +2500

Pete Alonso (NYM) +3000

Rhys Hoskins (PHI) +3300

Eugenio Suarez (CIN) +3500

Ketel Marte (ARI) +3500

Starling Marte (ARI) +3500

Paul Goldschmidt (STL) +4000

Anthony Rizzo (CHC) +5000



AL - Most Stolen Bases

Adalberto Mondesi (KC) +125

Mallex Smith (SEA) +250

Jonathan Villar (BAL) +450

Whit Merrifield (KC) +1000

Byron Buxton (MIN) +1200

Jose Ramirez (CLE) +1500

Dee Gordon (SEA) +2000

Elvis Andrus (TEX) +2000

Francisco Lindor (CLE) +2000

Oscar Mercado (CLE) +2500

Bo Bichette (TOR) +3000

Luis Robert (CWS) +3500

Tim Anderson (CWS) +4000



NL - Most Stolen Bases

Trea Turner (WAS) +200

Ronald Acuna Jr. (ATL) +400

Victor Robles (WAS) +600

Starling Marte (ARI) +700

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) +800

Jarrod Dyson (PIT) +1000

Amed Rosario (NYM) +1200

Christian Yelich (MIL) +1200

Billy Hamilton (SF) +1400

Trevor Story (COL) +1600

Tommy Pham (SD) +1800

Mookie Betts (LAD) +2500

Kolten Wong (STL) +4000

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.