Giants Radio Station Takes Massive Shot at Farhan Zaidi for Rejoining Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hired former president of baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants, Farhan Zaidi, Monday. Less than an hour after the announcement was made, a Giants radio station, KNBR, commented on Zaidi's reunion with the Dodgers.
"If you can't beat 'em, rejoin 'em," the caption read.
The irony of the caption is during Zaidi's six seasons in San Francisco, the Giants actually won the NL West Division in 2021 with him as their president of baseball operations. It was the only non-Dodgers team to win the NL West since 2013.
While the Giants have made some bold moves by signing Willy Adames as their new franchise shortstop and veteran pitcher Justin Verlander this winter, the Dodgers' success throughout the offseason is unmatched.
The Dodgers headlined the winter by signing ace Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal. Snell spent the 2024 season with the Giants, but chose to join their NL West rivals — a loose term given the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have outperformed the Giants in recent years — in the Dodgers.
At Snell's introductory press conference, Friedman said he believed the two-time Cy Young winner was destined to reach new heights in Hollywood.
“With a guy that’s enjoyed that much success, usually in major league free agency, you’re buying the back-side of a guy’s career, the accomplishments that they have had,” Friedman said. “With Blake, one thing that’s really exciting for us is, for as much success as he’s had, we feel like there’s more in there and a lot of upside beyond what he’s done to this point, and the impact that can have on us and our quest to win a World Series this year, and as many years as we can see out.”
The same can likely be said for Zaidi, whose tenure with the Giants featured a 346-362 record and a squandered playoff appearance.
Now, Zaidi returns to the place he called home for four seasons as general manager. Although Brandon Gomes is now the general manager for the Dodgers, Zaidi joins an organization that is in the midst of cementing itself as baseball's next dynasty.
Welcome to the golden era of Dodger baseball, Zaidi.