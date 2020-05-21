InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

History: 2 Trades in 1 Day Nets Dodgers Tommy John and Frank Robinson, Costs Dick Allen

Howard Cole

We're not going to get into a long discussion about Al Campanis. Yes, this is a piece devoted to Dodgers history, but I'd rather not. If you don't know about the team's longtime general manager, you can read about him here. And here. And here, here and here.

I'll just add this: unless we're going to eliminate they years 1968 through 1987 from the discussion of L.A. baseball history, we're going to have to include Campanis' name every so often. And I'm not going to dredge up the controversy every time. So please understand that I have my feelings about the man, they're likely similar to yours and I've written about him plenty elsewhere.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Now, let's set the Wayback Machine to December 2, 1971, shall we. On that day, the Dodgers' personnel chief made two trades involving eight players, including one Hall of Famer and two other men who may one day make it to Cooperstown.

Since I can't tell you which trade occurred first that day, what do you say we go alphabetically using the last name of the exiting Dodgers.

Trade 1: Doyle Alexander, Bob O'Brien, Sergio Robles and Royle Stillman to the Baltimore Orioles for Pete Richert and Frank Robinson.

Alexander had started 12 games as a 20-year-old Dodger pitcher in 1971 and eventually became a mostly reliable guy, whose lifetime numbers are these: 194-174, 3.76 ERA, 3.95 FIP, 1.293 WHIP, 464 starts and 3367 innings, plus an 0-5 record with a 8.38 in the postseason. 

Robinson had hit 503 of his 586 lifetime homers before landing in L.A. at age 36 and managed 19 more, along with 59 RBIs and a .251/.353/.442 line in his one year as a Dodger. I remember being very excited to have Robby, an actual member of the then-exclusive 500 home run club in town at the time, but he was clearly on the decline by 1972. 

He faired better the following season in Anaheim, hitting .266/.372/.489 with 30 and 97 primarily as a DH. The blockbuster trade in November, 1972 that sent Robinson, Billy Grabarkewitz, Bill Singer, Mike Strahler and Bobby Valentine to the Angels for Ken McMullen and Andy Messersmith was a clear win for the Dodgers.

[More from SI's Inside the Dodgers: Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster.]

Trade 2: Dick Allen to the White Sox for Steve Huntz and Tommy John.

The proverbial good trade for both teams. Really good. And little did the participants know what lay ahead for them.

As with Robinson, I was excited to have Allen at the time of his acquisition (from St. Louis for Ted Sizemore and Bob Stinson, October 5, 1970). And he did not disappoint, hitting .295/.395/.468, with 23 homers and 93 RBIs in 155 games, while playing third base, first base and left field.

Allen, of course, went on to win the American League Most Valuable Player Award his first year on the South Side, with a .308/.420/.603 line and leading baseball in OBP, slugging and OPS, with 37 homers and 113 RBIs, both of which led the AL. Campanis probably thought that Robinson's bat would make up for the loss of Allen's. He thought wrong. 

But Tommy John was a key get, and he is and was much more than the man who gave his name to a breakthrough surgical procedure. So much more. He'd been a productive White Sox pitcher for years before coming to L.A. in the winter of 1971-1972, and won consistently, primarily with the Yankees, for 11 more upon his departure.

John became a big-picture Dodger in 1973, posting a 16-7 record and 3.10 ERA as the club fought for the division late into the season with the Big Red Machine. T.J. began the 1974 season on fire, going 13-3, with a 2.59 ERA, before succumbing to what was at the time a forearm injury from which no player had ever recovered, or ever really attempted to.

That the team managed to win the pennant anyway is a testament to Walter Alston's leadership, plus, quite obviously, Messersmith, Don Sutton, Steve Garvey, Mike Marshall, Jimmy Wynn and company.

Out all of 1975, John came back to win 10 games with a 3.09 in 31 starts for L.A. in 1976, 20 and 2.78 in 31 the next year, and 17 and 3.30 in 30 the year after that, helping his club to back-to-back pennants in 1977 and '78, while notching three W's in October.

Trivia Answer: Yep, Alexander from Detroit to Atlanta for minor league John Smoltz. That's the easy part. Here is the complete list of players that traded with and for Alexander between 1968 and 1989, in chronological order:

O'Brein, Robles, Stillman, Richert, Robinson, Jimmy Freeman Elrod Hendricks, Ken Holtzman, Grant Jackon, Rick Dempsey, Tippy Martinez, Rudy May, Scott McGregor, Dave Pagan, Larvell Blanks, Adrian Devine, Pepe Frias, Craig Landis, John Montefusco, Andy McGaffigan, Ted Wilborn, Duane Ward and Smoltz.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best Guess on Dodgers Shortened Season Opening Day Roster

I'm especially intrigued by Edwin Rios, who is a real-deal stick. He hit .270/.340/.575, with 31 home runs and 91 RBIs in what I believe were his final 393 minor league at bats at Oklahoma City last year, he hit .277/.393/.617 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 47 Los Angeles at bats and was at .296/.367/.444, with one and six in exhibition action prior to the shutdown.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Video: Predicting Dodgers 2020 Opening Day Roster

Notice how I stuck the "2020" in there, did ya? That's because I am hopeful. I hope that MLB can work out its differences with the MLBPA, I hope that what looks to be a thorough set of COVID-19-related health standards will do the trick, and I hope we will have baseball by the Fourth of July. But I am not predicting any such thing.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Named Finalist For ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year in Recognition of the Dodgers Foundation

This year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capitol One for an inspirational evening that showcases the true power of sports. All nominees will be featured in ESPN studio shows the week of June 15 and the winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on air on June 21 on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.

Howard Cole

5 Greatest Number 1 Overall Picks in MLB Draft History

Honorable Mention: Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, Justin Upton, Gerrit Cole, Adrian Gonzalez, David Price, B.J. Surhoff, Darryl Strawberry.

Paul Banks

The Los Angeles Browns? It Almost Happened, in 1942

Did you know that the St. Louis Browns almost moved to Los Angeles in 1942? You're one up from me if you did. And I thought I knew everything about Los Angeles Dodgers history. Of course, this isn't Dodgers history, and had the Browns made the move - and they were oh-so-close - well, imagine how different all our lives would be.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

Dodgers to Hold Inaugural Zoom Party en Español Thursday

Thursday at 6:00 p.m. PT, featuring current players Kiké Hernández, Julio Urías, Brusdar Graterol and Edwin Ríos, former Dodgers Adrián González and Fernando Valenzuela as well as broadcasters Jaime Jarrín, Alanna Rizzo, Pepe Yñiguez and Jorge Jarrín.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Edwin Uceta

Uceta’s 2019 campaign was especially impressive. He began the year at Rancho, making 10 starts, with a 4-0 record, a 2.15 ERA, 1.252 WHIP, 16 BB and 65 Ks in 50 1/3 IP. Promoted to the Double-Tulsa Drillers, Uceta pitched in 16 games (14 starts), going 7-2, with 3.21, 1.301, with 33 BB and 76 in 73. All told, we’re talking an 11-2 record and a second-in-the-Dodgers’ system a 2.77 ERA and 141 strikeouts.

Jake Reiner

Five Players Dodgers Might Take with 29th Pick in MLB Draft

Since Andrew Friedman took over as president of baseball operations in 2014, seven of L.A.'s nine first round picks came from the college ranks.

Paul Banks

Book Excerpt: The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife

With the sixth installment of our book excerpt series, we are proud to highlight the volume that everyone is talking about, "The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife," by Brad Balukjian, published in April by University of Nebraska Press.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Mitchell White

The 2019 campaign was a mixed bag. A fine 2.10 ERA in seven games (all starts) at Tulsa; an unsightly 6.50 in 16 games and 13 starts at AAA-Oklahoma City. To be fair, however, the OKC number is skewed by one outing in which a struggling White took one for the team, allowing 11 earned runs on 12 hits in four innings. Even so, we're talking about a 5.28.

Howard Cole