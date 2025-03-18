How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs Tokyo Series: Live Stream MLB, TV Channel
The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day at the Tokyo Dome. While the Dodgers' domestic opener is later this month, the Dodgers will begin the season overseas for the Tokyo Series on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19.
It's a historic matchup as Tuesday's game will feature the first Opening Day matchup between two Japanese pitchers in Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Cubs' Shota Imanaga.
Game 1 of the series will have a 3:10 a.m. (PT) start time. First pitch for Game 2 will also be at 3:10 a.m (PT).
Here's how to watch Game 1 and Game 2 between the World Series champion Dodgers and Cubs:
TV: FOX, SportsNet LA (local), Marquee Sports Network (local)
Stream: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, MLB.TV, Fubo
The Dodgers have a trio of Japanese stars on the rosters in Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, and Roki Sasaki. The trip to Tokyo has featured several highlights for the defending champions, but none more exciting than the rising Dodgers fandom in Japan.
“I think our mission was accomplished, painting the country of Japan in Dodger blue,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
The Dodgers will look to put on a show for their new fans over the next few days.
