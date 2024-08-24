Infielder Recently Cut By Dodgers Signs With Giants
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cavan Biggio has signed with the San Francisco Giants on a minor league contract, per MLB transactions. The Dodgers designated Biggio for assignment earlier this month on Aug. 5, in order to make room for first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was returning from the family emergency list.
The 29-year-old will play for Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants' affiliate team. This will be the third organization Biggio has played for this season.
Biggio was traded to the Dodgers on June 12 from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitching prospect Braydon Fisher. Biggio immediately made it onto the field, playing his first game in Dodger uniform on the same day he was traded to the team.
In total, Biggio appeared in 30 games for the Dodgers and slashed .192/.306/.329 with 14 hits, 11 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBI for the Dodgers. He played his last game as a Dodger on Aug. 4, recording one hit and one RBI in a 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics before getting designated for assignment.
With the return of Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Max Muncy, along with the strong play of Gavin Lux lately, the Dodgers no longer need the depth Biggio provided for the team over the early part of the summer.
Prior to joining the Dodgers, Biggio played in 44 games for the Blue Jays this season, hitting .200 with two home runs and nine RBIs. He had previously only played for the Blue Jays prior to this season, having been the Blue Jays' fifth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft.
Biggio spent nearly four years in the Blue Jays' minor league system, where he was the MVP of the Double-A Eastern League in 2018. He made his MLB debut the following season in May 2019 and played in 100 games as a rookie.
Biggio's rookie season was perhaps his best. He recorded career-highs in hits, runs, home runs, stolen bases, and RBIs, hitting .234 with 83 hits, 66 runs, 16 home runs, and 48 RBIs. He would spend four more full seasons in the Blue Jays' organization, before landing with the Dodgers. Now, Biggio is set to play for the Dodger's division rival.
Los Angeles is in the middle of a tough division race with the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Losing Biggio to the Giants hurts to see but it shouldn't make a massive difference in the NL West race.