Injured Dodgers Pitcher Posts Heartfelt Message on Social Media
Brusdar Graterol's 2024 season might consist of eight pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies, the unfortunate result of an ill-timed hamstring injury in his first game back from a long injury rehab.
In the moment, Graterol was in tears.
Now, he's looking on the bright side.
In a heartfelt message posted in English and Spanish to Graterol's Twitter/X account Thursday, the pitcher struck an upbeat tone.
"I am truly grateful for the support, prayers, and encouraging messages from everyone," Graterol wrote. "Going back to rehab can be frustrating, but I have complete faith that I will be back in no time. I have already seen some improvement, and I am thankful to God that it's not as severe as it initially seemed. We will keep working hard and trusting in God's perfect timing!"
"Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and continues to do so."
"No time" might be pushing it — Graterol must spend at least 15 days on the injured list, according to MLB rules — but any scenario in which he's back this season would be encouraging.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Tuesday's game that Graterol had suffered a Grade 3 strain, the most severe variety. He certainly appeared to be in trouble when, after grabbing his right hamstring following a pitch to J.T. Realmuto, he quickly crouched down. Roberts, trainer Thomas Albert, and teammates joined Graterol near the pitcher's mound as he gathered himself.
Graterol needed to be helped off the field by teammate Kiké Hernandez, apparently unable to put any weight on his leg.
The emotional weight of the moment was no less severe. Hip and shoulder injuries conspired to send Graterol to the injured list in March after he made only one Cactus League appearance for the Dodgers.
A rehab process full of fits and starts finally accelerated in July. In six rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Graterol did not allow a run in five.
Graterol was charged with a walk when Brent Honeywell Jr. finished the Realmuto plate appearance and issued ball four. Ultimately Realmuto scored, as did Alec Bohm, who had singled one batter prior. Graterol's earned-run average for the season is momentarily frozen at an unsightly 54.00.
Even if it stays there, it's good to know Graterol has not resigned himself to his season being over. Any contributions the Dodgers can get from him this season would be welcomed. Last year, Graterol had an outstanding 1.20 ERA in 68 appearances (67.1 innings) out of the Dodgers' bullpen.