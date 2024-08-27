Injured Dodgers Pitcher Scheduled for Minor League Rehab Start Wednesday
After nearly two months on the injured list, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed the rookie right-hander will throw two innings, and if all goes well, he may make one more rehab start before rejoining the big league club.
Yamamoto recently showed progress by playing catch without any issues on Friday and pitching two innings in a simulated game on Wednesday.
"The ball was coming out of his hand with a lot of life," Roberts told reporters. "It seems like he's healthy. As long as he recovers well, then we start homing in on the command and all that other stuff."
The 26-year-old right-hander had a strong start to the season, posting a 6-2 record with a 2.92 ERA in 14 starts before being placed on the 15-day injured list on June 16.
Originally diagnosed with a rotator cuff strain, his injury was later updated to right triceps soreness, leading the Dodgers to transfer him to the 60-day injured list on July 13.
MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi highlighted the significance of Yamamoto's return, especially as the Dodgers approach the postseason.
"Five starters potentially for four spots in the playoff rotation. That includes (Gavin) Stone, (Clayton) Kershaw, (Jack) Flaherty, and possibly (Tyler) Glasnow. A lot of big decisions ahead, but the key step is that Yamamoto starts tomorrow in the same series that Jacob deGrom pitches for Round Rock tonight."
For now, Yamamoto is taking his rehab assignment one step at a time. While he hopes to contribute in the playoffs, his focus is on ensuring he’s fully ready to help the team.
"It's one thing at a time," Yamamoto said after his simulated game. "I'm going to throw some games in September, and then we'll see."
The Dodgers made headlines by signing Yamamoto to a record-setting 12-year, $325 million contract before the season, the largest deal ever given to a pitcher in major league history.
Prior to joining Major League Baseball, Yamamoto dominated in Japan with the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, winning three consecutive Sawamura Awards — the Japanese equivalent of the Cy Young — and earning Pacific League MVP honors for three straight years. The last player to achieve that MVP streak in Japan was Ichiro Suzuki.