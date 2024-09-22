Injured Dodgers Starter Makes Another Rehab Start, Return Still Remains Uncertain
Tony Gonsolin looks ready to make his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers after completing a successful third rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
Pitching against the Salt Lake Bees, the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, Gonsolin delivered an impressive outing, tossing three scoreless and hitless innings. He faced 10 batters, giving up just one walk and striking out six through three innings of work.
Of his 45 pitches, 10 resulted in swings and misses, showing he still has his sharp stuff.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, speaking with Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, remained cautious about Gonsolin’s role moving forward.
He’s "still a longshot" to figure into the Dodgers’ plans, Roberts said.
However, with the Dodgers facing numerous injuries in their rotation and the uncertainty surrounding the returns of Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone for the postseason, Gonsolin’s chances of contributing could improve.
“The landscape has changed since we talked about Tony,” Roberts said. “So with that, it’s still a longer shot, but I’m really impressed that Tony has taken this really seriously as a potential opportunity. He’s gonna take another one, and we’ll see from there.”
Gonsolin’s versatility could be an asset. He’s capable of starting or coming out of the bullpen, having done both throughout his career.
Roberts praised this flexibility, saying, “The beautiful thing about Tony is he’ll do anything we ask,” Roberts said. “He has pitched in both roles.”
There’s also a possibility that Gonsolin could be used in a "bulk" role, pitching multiple innings in relief if needed.
“If that’s where we’re at, that’s what we’ll do,” Roberts said. “Whatever gives us the best chance to win a particular game is what we’re gonna do.”
Gonsolin’s road back began on Sept. 10 when he made his first rehab appearance, pitching two innings, giving up three hits, striking out three, and not allowing an earned run. This was a positive step for the 30-year-old, who has missed the entire season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Gonsolin had the procedure in 2023 after struggling with arm issues all season, finishing the year with a 4.98 ERA.
When healthy, Gonsolin has been a crucial part of the Dodgers’ rotation. In 2022, he was dominant, finishing with a 16-1 record and a 2.14 ERA, earning his first All-Star selection.
Roberts acknowledged Gonsolin’s importance: "If this one goes well, a conversation with him joining us at some point is more tangible."