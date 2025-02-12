Insider Casts Doubt on Chris Taylor's Role With Dodgers in 2025
Chris Taylor is eager to move past a disappointing 2024 season as he heads to Camelback Ranch for spring training.
A key part of the Dodgers since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners in 2016, Taylor has struggled to meet expectations in recent years despite signing a four-year, $60 million contract after his standout 2021 season.
With his deal only guaranteed through 2025 — though the Dodgers hold a $12 million club option for 2026 — Taylor’s roster spot is in jeopardy.
The team added Hyeseong Kim in free agency and brought back versatile players Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández casting some doubt regarding his future with the Dodgers, according to baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Hernández, in particular, is a near-lock for the roster given his postseason heroics and defensive versatility, leaving Taylor to compete with younger talent for a spot.
The 34-year-old is expected to battle Andy Pages, who has minor league options remaining, for the final roster spot.
"His exact role, however, is again uncertain, particularly with the pending return of Hernández," Rosenthal writes. "Taylor, entering the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal, would appear in competition for a roster spot with outfielder Andy Pages, who has minor-league options remaining."
To secure his place, the veteran has had to make adjustments to his game.
“The last few years have not been up to the level I want,” Taylor said Wednesday at Yamaava’ Resort & Casino. “I don’t think that’s anything physical or my age. I think it’s more mechanical. For me, I’m definitely motivated to bounce back and kind of get back to where I was four or five years ago.”
Taylor hopes to regain the form that earned him his first All-Star nod in 2021 when he hit .254 with 20 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases.
While he struggled mightily last season, slashing .170/.281/.263 over 70 games, he showed signs of improvement in September, posting a .333 batting average and an .822 OPS over his final 17 games.
If Taylor struggles during camp, the Dodgers will be tasked with the difficult decision to trade him or designate him for assignment. Trading him would be the preference as they would be off the hook for some of the $15 million he is owed this season while DFA'ing him means they would be responsible for the full amount.