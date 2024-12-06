Insider Predicts Dodgers Lose Pitcher to Division Rival in $115 Million Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers poached free agent pitcher Blake Snell from the San Francisco Giants after just one season in the Bay area. But the Giants could punch back in their next move, according to ESPN's David Schoenfield.
Although the National League West rivals haven't been top competitors in recent seasons, the Giants are hoping to make a splash this winter. Schoenfield predicts free agent pitcher Jack Flaherty to land in San Francisco on a five-year, $115 million deal.
With Snell joining the Dodgers' starting rotation, it doesn't bode well for fans that hoped Flaherty would return for the 2025 season.
"In one sense, the Giants already made two big moves, signing Matt Chapman to a $140 million extension in September to prevent his opt-out and then making Buster Posey, who was heavily involved in the Chapman talks, the new president of president operations," Schoenfield wrote. "We don't really know yet what Posey will emphasize as an executive, but considering he won World Series titles as a catcher with starting pitchers such as Madison Bumgarner, Matt Cain and Tim Lincecum anchoring the rotation, the best guess is he'll believe you can never have enough pitching."
Flaherty posted a 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, and 38 walks over 162 innings for both the Tigers and Dodgers in 2024. After being traded at the deadline, Flaherty emerged as arguably the strongest pitcher in the Dodgers' rotation as Yoshinobu Yamamoto returned from a three-month stint on the injured list.
Flaherty was one of just three starting pitchers that led the Dodgers on a historic postseason run. Although the right-hander had somewhat of a bumpy postseason accumulating an ERA of 7.36, Flaherty would certainly bolster any rotation.
After the Dodgers won the World Series, Flaherty was candid about his desire to return to Los Angeles, the city he grew up in. But after the signing of Snell, it seems unlikely that the Dodgers would bring back Flaherty.
However, there are other teams around the league that have been linked to Flaherty. The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Angels have also been linked to the right-hander.
More News: Former Dodgers Outfielder Makes Big Announcement Regarding Retirement