Jack Flaherty Almost Wasn't a Dodger: Now He's Trying to Send Them to the World Series
What if Jack Flaherty was never traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers?
That almost happened this season when the New York Yankees "had a preliminary trade agreement in place for," according to baseball insider Ken Rosenthal.
Rosenthal said on Foul Territory that the Yankees took a look at Flaherty's medicals and backed out opening the door for the Dodgers and Flaherty hasn't had any issues with his back.
Flaherty delivered one of the most impressive pitching performances in Dodgers postseason history, allowing only two hits over seven scoreless innings. His dominant outing helped lead the Dodgers to a commanding 9-0 victory over the New York Mets in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night.
“It was," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, “just a pitching clinic.’’
“They just didn't look comfortable the whole day,” said Tommy Edman, Flaherty’s former teammate with the St. Louis Cardinals. “That was definitely up there as far as how good I've seen him look.”
“He's got an aura about him,” said Dodgers catcher Will Smith. “He's got intensity about him. He's had a great year, obviously had great years in the past, and we're fortunate he's pitching for us in the postseason and giving us shutties.”
Flaherty, who joined Detroit on a one-year deal following a challenging 2023 season split between the Cardinals and Orioles, performed well with a 2.95 ERA in 18 starts for the Tigers. After being traded to the Dodgers, he posted a 6-2 record and a 3.55 ERA in 10 regular-season starts to finish the year strong.
“I think we're getting Jack at the perfect time, as far as he's a veteran player, he's been through a lot, the highs, lows, and found his way back,” Roberts said. “This is certainly a childhood dream for him and his family. We just knew that he can handle this market, handle pitching in a playoff game, starting a playoff game. That wasn't really a surprise for us.
“Like I said tonight [before the game], I think he's going to spit out a really good one tonight. The moment just isn't going to get too big for Jack.”
Flaherty now has an opportunity to send the Dodgers to the World Series. He's taking the mound in Game 5, a potential clincher, at Citi Field.