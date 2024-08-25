Jason Heyward Getting DFA'd Leaves Major Imprint on Dodgers' Teammates
The Los Angeles Dodgers opted to designate Jason Heyward for assignment earlier this week in order to make room for Chris Taylor, who is returning from a groin strain that put him on the injured list. Heyward was designated after hitting a three-run home run in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners Tuesday.
The designation of Heyward came as a surprise and proved to be a sad moment for many of his teammates as Heyward had become a beloved part of the team.
“Everybody is obviously sad to see him go,” Taylor said of Heyward, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s a real pro and definitely one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. I’m proud to call him a teammate, and I learned a lot from him just by watching him go about his business every day. He truly put the team ahead of himself at all times.”
With the lineup back at full strength with the return of Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts this month and the acquisition of Kevin Kiermaier, the Dodgers no longer had room on their roster for Heyward.
“It was a very difficult decision, but we had a roster crunch. Guys finally came back to health, and we only have so much room.” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Heyward was in his second season with the Dodgers after signing a minor league contract to join the team in December 2022 but made the Opening Day roster that spring. In his first season with the Dodgers in 2023, he slashed .269/.340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs. He won the Roy Campanella Award, given to the most inspirational player on the Dodgers.
The 35-year-old veteran returned for his second season this year, hitting .208 with six home runs and 28 RBIs through 63 games. Heyward played a key role in helping keep the lineup afloat through injuries this summer.
The Dodgers had the option to keep Heyward and bring back Taylor if they had waited until Sep. 1 to return Taylor from the IL. On Sep. 1, the roster can grow from 26 to 28 players, but the Dodgers did not want to wait for Taylor's return.