Joe Kelly Takes Massive Step in Return to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers veteran reliever Joe Kelly took a massive step in his recovery journey. Kelly, recovering from a shoulder injury, began his rehab assessment on Tuesday, pitching for the Single-A Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. He threw one scoreless inning on five pitches.
This is a massive step in the right direction for the veteran right-handed pitcher as the 36-year-old has missed the last two months with a right shoulder strain. Kelly will need to make around three or four more rehab appearances before being activated to the big league club, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Kelly last pitched on May 5 against the Atlanta Braves and was initially placed on the 15-day IL before being transferred to the 60-day IL on June 16. The former third-round pick in the 2009 MLB Draft hasn't had the best start to the season. Through 15 games, Kelly has recorded a 4.73 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.35 WHIP in 13.1 innings.
The right-handed reliever re-signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $8 million contract after being traded back to L.A. at the 2023 trade deadline. In 11 games with the Dodgers in the back half of the 2023 season, he recorded a 1.74 ERA, which earned him a spot back in Los Angeles.
If all goes well in Kelly's rehab, he should be back on the Dodger Stadium mound by mid-to-late July.