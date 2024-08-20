Juan Soto to the Dodgers? National Writer Won't Rule It Out
If there is one thing the Los Angeles Dodgers haven't shied away from in recent years, it has been spending money. If an elite star player is available in free agency, there's a good chance president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will make him an offer.
It wouldn't be surprising if Friedman offers New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto something this offseason.
Soto will become a free agent after the 2024 World Series, and the expectation is that an all-out bidding war will ensue.
The Yankees and the New York Mets have reportedly been linked to Soto, but the Dodgers could also enter the mix. MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post appeared on MLB Network and ranked his five most likely landing spots for Soto.
Heyman has Los Angeles ranked No. 3.
“Number three, I have the Dodgers. Very desirable team, the stars have wanted to go there. Don’t know what the (payroll) limit is. They’ve spent a lot, you never know. I’m not betting against the Dodgers. Well, it’s 15 to one. So maybe I have. Anyway, they’re number three.”
In another column, Heyman wrote that the Dodgers are "always a threat and don’t think their $1.4 billion winter (2023-24) spending spree means they are tapped out. They rarely pass up a chance to at least play for the biggest and best."
Landing Soto would be insane. He would join an outfield that already includes Mookie Betts, Tommy Edman, and might include Teoscar Hernandez if the Dodgers extend his contract beyond this year.
Penciling Soto into a lineup along with Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and others would create an even more potent offense that pushes all the chips in on a World Series title. In his first season with New York, he is batting .300 with 34 home runs and 87 runs batted in.
Baseball insiders have been trying to predict Soto's next landing spot all season. Back in May, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote a story about Soto's upcoming free agency in which he interviewed anonymous MLB executives.
“There are teams out there capable of winning that have money,” the American League executive said to Feinsand. “The Dodgers are out there. The Mets are out there. There aren’t many, but there are places he can land.”
The Yankees are the favorite to keep Soto, but the deferral money that Ohtani has saved the team will come in handy if the Dodgers make a strong attempt to bring another All-Star to Los Angeles.