June 8: This Day in Dodgers History

Howard Cole

Nothing happened on this day in Dodgers history, June 8, 2020. No wins, no losses, no runs, no drips, no errors. No bunts, no botched appendectomies and no agreement to start the season any time soon.

Plenty of things happened on the other 136 June 8s in franchise history, however, and here are the highlights:

1915: The Brooklyn Robins improve to 22-21 on the way to their first above-.500 season of the 20th Century (80-72) with a 4-1 win at Pittsburgh's Forbes Field. Four hits from Jake Daubert and a three-run triple by 24-year-old Casey Stengel.

1941: Centerfielder Pete Reiser's single and double puts him at .374/.431/.611 on the year and Lew Riggs adds three hits, but Brooklyn falls to the Reds, 3-2 at Ebbets Field. Dodgers go on to win the pennant with a 100-54 record only to lose the World Series Mickey-Owen style.

1955: Tommy Lasorda is demoted to the AAA-Montreal Royals to make room for another left-hand hurler. You know the story:

"Tommy, if you were general manager of this team,” asked Buzzie Bavasi, “who would you cut?” Lasorda replied: “I would cut that Sandy Koufax kid."

The Koufax kid isn't needed that night as Don Newcombe goes the distance, allowing a run on four hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts. Dodgers over Cincy, 3-1, at Ebbets.

1963: Maury Wills goes 4-5, Jim Gilliam and Tommy Davis each go 2-4, with Davis homering off future Dodger Jim Brewer. Dodgers over Cubs, 9-5, at Wrigley Field.

1968: A Howie Bedell sacrifice fly scores Tony Taylor, ending Don Drysdale's scoreless inning streak at 58 2/3. Big D gets the win behind Tom Haller's 3-3 night. In what is to be his final full season as an active player, the 31-year-old right-hander finishes with a 14-12 record, a 2.15 ERA, a 1075 WHIP with 155 strikeouts in 239 innings.

If you don't know how Dick Dietz figures in the story, read his obit here. Read about a similar situation with very different results here.

1974: Mike Marshall blows a save and Brewer takes the loss as the Cubs beat Los Angeles, 6-5, in 11 at Chavez Ravine. Jerry Morales and Jose Cardenal with three hits each for the winners.

1988: Dodgers chase Mike Scott in an eventual 11-1 victory over the Astros at L.A. Four hits, including a homer, for outfielder Mike Marshall. Fernando Valenzuela all the way for the win.

2015: Andre Either and Jimmy Rollins homer off former Dodger Rubby De La Rosa, who allows nine earned in five innings as Los Angeles wins, 9-3, at Dodger Stadium.

2019: Four hits from Corey Seager and three by Justin Turner as L.A. beats San Francisco, 7-2, at Oracle Park. David Freese pinch hits, stays in the game at first base and goes 1-2 to raise his batting line to .296/.415/.582. He'd finish at .315/.403/.599.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

