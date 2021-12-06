Justin Turner Reacts to Corey Seager Leaving LA for Texas

After seven years in Los Angeles, free-agent Corey Seager signed a ten-year contract with the Texas Rangers. To call Seager's Dodgers career outstanding is an understatement. He earned 2016 National League Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, NLCS and World Series MVPs, and a World Series championship.

He's not just leaving the only club he's ever known, he's also leaving behind a group of teammates who have become family, including Justin Turner. When asked about Seager's Rangers contract by Matt Moreno, Turner said it was bittersweet.

It sucks I’ve probably played my last game with him, and at the same time you’re excited for him to take advantage of free agency and set himself up for the rest of his life. I think bittersweet is the perfect way to put it.

Their first game together as a pair came in Seager's big league debut on September 3, 2015. They quickly became one of baseball's most potent left-side infield tandems.