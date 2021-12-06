Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Justin Turner, Corey Seager

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Reacts to Corey Seager Signing with Rangers

    Author:

    After seven years in Los Angeles, free-agent Corey Seager signed a ten-year contract with the Texas Rangers. To call Seager's Dodgers career outstanding is an understatement. He earned 2016 National League Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, NLCS and World Series MVPs, and a World Series championship.

    He's not just leaving the only club he's ever known, he's also leaving behind a group of teammates who have become family, including Justin Turner. When asked about Seager's Rangers contract by Matt Moreno, Turner said it was bittersweet.

    It sucks I’ve probably played my last game with him, and at the same time you’re excited for him to take advantage of free agency and set himself up for the rest of his life. I think bittersweet is the perfect way to put it.

    Their first game together as a pair came in Seager's big league debut on September 3, 2015. They quickly became one of baseball's most potent left-side infield tandems. 

    Read More

    Justin Turner
    News

    Justin Turner Reacts to Corey Seager Leaving LA for Texas

    23 seconds ago
    June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chris Taylor Wasn’t "Chasing Paper" this Offseason

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16999939_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Albert Pujols Is Still Hard At Work This Offseason

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_17017099_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Marlins Were in Contact with Kenley Jansen, Says Insider

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_17069787_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers Insider Says LA Has Been in Talks with Freddie Freeman

    Dec 2, 2021
    Mar 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) reacts during the first inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Corey Seager Trying To Help Texas Sign Clayton Kershaw

    Dec 2, 2021
    USATSI_17001282_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: LA and Chris Taylor Agree to a 4-Year Contract

    Dec 2, 2021
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

    Dec 1, 2021