Kenley Jansen Calls Out Dodgers Fans Who Gave Up on Him Amid Struggles
Kenley Jansen returns to Dodger Stadium Friday as the closer for the Los Angeles Angels. Chavez Ravine is a familiar place for the 37-year-old, who previously spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers.
Jansen signed with the Dodgers back in 2004 and was with the organization until 2021. He began his tenure with the team as a catcher, but ended up transitioning to a pitcher. He quickly emerged as one of the best relievers in baseball.
Across his 12 seasons with the Dodgers, Jansen accumulated 350 saves, which is by far the most in franchise history. He had a 2.37 ERA during his Dodgers tenure and was a member of the Dodgers group that won the 2020 World Series.
After the 2021 season, Jansen hit free agency, where he signed with the Atlanta Braves. He then spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.
By the time he left L.A., there were already rumblings his days as a closer were behind him. Nevertheless, Jansen returns to Dodger Stadium as the Angels' closer.
How has Jansen maintained the role of closer for such an extended period of time? He used those who doubted him — including Dodgers fans — as motivation.
“Everyone who thought that I was done was a motivation for me,” Jansen said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “So I have to thank all of them for making me who I am today. Oh, he’s done. He’s washed. At the end of the day, I’m still who I am. And I appreciate them, and I love those doubters. So I’m going to continue to work hard, and I think I have few more years left in the tank, and I want to accomplish great things.”
