Kenley Jansen Could Leave LA According to Dodgers Insider

After spending his entire career in Los Angeles, there could be a possibility that Kenley Jansen parts ways with the Dodgers.

For a while now, there has been a lot of mixed feelings about pitcher, Kenley Jansen. He has spent the past 12 seasons with the Dodgers, which is also his entire career. There have been some incredible moments as well as some hard-to-watch innings.

So the question is, could he be leaving Los Angeles? Bill Plunkett, who is a Dodgers beat writer for the OC Register went on "High Heat" with Chris Russo and Alanna Rizzo. He spoke about the Dodgers ending to the season and Kenley Jansen's probable future.

“I think Jansen is mentally ready to go somewhere else," said Plunkett. "I think the experience last postseason where Julio Urías closed out important games and Kenley had to watch from the bullpen, I think that sticks with him and his pride. I think he would take an offer and go somewhere else.”

For someone who has put their all into a team, it is hard to have to sit back and watch during crucial games. He wants to be out there helping his team win.

The right-handed pitcher will be a free agent, so who knows what will happen. He has not only dedicated years to the Dodgers franchise but has also helped them make history. He will forever be known to all Dodgers fans, but he could be taking a new direction in his career.