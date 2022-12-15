Well, well, well. What do we have here? What an enticing piece of information that dropped on Thursday.

Do you remember Jeter Downs? The key prospect the Dodgers sent in the Mookie Betts trade next to OF Alex Verdugo. Well, on Thursday, his Red Sox career came to a screeching halt.

Downs was a top prospect in the Dodgers organization, ranked as high as No. 8 in 2019. The Dodgers acquired him, along with RHP Josiah Gray — who was later traded to the Nationals for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner — when they made a huge salary dump move with the Reds in 2017, trading Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Kyle Farmer.

Downs was then flipped for Betts just three years later, in what could go down as one of the biggest fleeces in MLB history.

Downs was DFA’d after three down years in Boston (pun intended). Last season in Triple-A, he hit just .197 with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs in 284 at-bats. In 2021, he hit an even worse .190 with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs in 357 at-bats. Downs also had a very brief stint with the Red Sox big league club, where he went six for 39 (.154) with one home run, four RBIs and 21 strikeouts.

Downs is still just 24 years old and will look to continue his MLB career elsewhere. I hear the Dodgers are pretty good at churning out talent in the minor leagues — maybe a reunion is in our future?