Kiké Hernández Saves Dodgers, Makes History in the Process
The Los Angeles Dodgers came up huge on Saturday, coming back in extra innings to earn their 58th win of the season over the Boston Red Sox. Although it was a team effort, the hero of the game was none other than L.A.'s utility star, Kiké Hernández.
Hernández launched the game-tying home run in the ninth inning off of former Dodgers teammate and star Kenley Jansen and tied the game once again in the 10th with an RBI single to help lift L.A. to complete the comeback, 7-6. Hernández was incredible in the late moments of the game and made history in the process.
Hernández is the only player in MLB history to hit a game-tying home run (9th), have another game-tying hit (10th), and score the game-winning run (11th). According to Opta STATS, no other player in MLB history had accomplished all three in the same game.
The 32-year-old came up huge for the Dodgers, and they will need that type of play in moments like this that will come in October. Although Hernández isn't having the best seasons, you need to look beyond the numbers with him. He is fierce at the plate when it matters most, and if there is one thing L.A. has lacked in the last handful of postseason, it is that.
Dodger Stadium was rocking and rolling, and we could thank Kiké for that. Hernández lives for moments like this, and we can't wait to see how else he'll come up big for L.A. in the coming months.