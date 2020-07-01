InsideTheDodgers
Koufax, Guerrero, Welch Highlight This Day in Dodgers History

Howard Cole

"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away." Everybody knows Vin Scully's call from Sandy Koufax's perfect game, "September the 9th, 1965, in the City of Angels." The end of Sandy's first no-hitter, June 30, 1962, not so much. Most of us only know that it happened, 58 years ago today. Ah, but there's more.

The then 51-29 second-place Dodgers beat the 20-53 expansion New York Mets behind the ace's five-walk, 13-strikeout, no-hit gem, 5-0, at Chavez Ravine. Among the stymied Mets whose names you might recall include Richie Ashburn, Felix Mantilla, Frank Thomas (not that Frank Thomas, this Frank Thomas), Jim Hickman, Chris Cannizzaro and losing pitcher Bob Miller, the latter three of whom would go on to become Dodgers.

Los Angeles jumped on Miller for four runs in the first inning, with Tommy Davis and Frank Howard singling in runs and John Roseboro doubling home two more. Howard would homer off Ray Daviault in the seventh and six outs later Koufax would become the first Dodgers left-hander to record a no-hitter since Nap Rucker in 1948.

The Koufax no-hitters not mentioned above were recorded on May 11, 1963, 8-0 over San Fransciso at home and June 4, 1964 at Philadelphia. In all, Koufax would pitch four no-hitters for the Dodgers, in four consecutive seasons.

While Sandy's no-hitter stands out as the highlight from this day in Dodgers history, there were others. And here they are.

1920: Two hits from eventual-Hall-of-Famer Zack Wheat and a complete game five-hitter by fellow-HOFer Burleigh Grimes are good enough for a Brooklyn Robins 3-1 win over the Giants at the Polo Grounds.

1947: Pee Wee Reese's two singles and homer and Carl Furillo's single, double and triple pace the Dodgers over the Phils at Shibe Park, 7-4. Rex Barney the winner, Schoolboy Rowe the loser.

1955: Brooklyn over New York at Ebbets Field, 6-5, in 11 . That's 11 innings the old fashioned way, by actually getting a man on base and bringing him around for a win. In this case, the man was Furillo, who had walked, been sacrificed to second by Dixie Howell and singled home by George Shuba. What a country.

1963: Henry Aaron singles and homers to raise his batting line to .323/.396/.604, Tommie Aaron's single raises his to .245/.284/.351 and Tony Cloninger with the two-hit shutout, Milwaukee over L.A. 7-0 at Dodger Stadium.

1965: Miller goes 8 2/3 in relief of Nick Willhite, Dodgers over Cubs, 4-3, at Wrigley Field.

1975: Davey Lopes goes 4-4, Ron Cey has two hits, including a homer and Andy Messermith goes the distance in a 4-1 win over Rich Folkers and San Diego at Dodger Stadium.

1978: Six shutout innings with no walks and six strikeouts for Bob Welch, Los Angeles over Cincinnati at Riverfront Stadium, 5-2. 

1981: Work stoppage. How quaint.

1985: Pedro Guerrero's 15th round-tripper of the month ties a major league record for home runs in June and sets a Dodgers' franchise record for homers in any month, Welch goes seven and Bruce Sutter blows a save and takes the loss, L.A. over Atlanta, 4-3, at home.

2004: Brett Tomko gets the better of someone, and glory be it's the Dodgers, 7-1 at Chavez Ravine. Hideo Nomo allows seven earned in 4 2/3.

2013: Four weeks into his career, red hot Yasiel Puig doubles and triples in a 4-5 performance, A.J. Ellis adds three hits and Stephen Fife tosses seven shutout innings for 6-1 win at Dodger Stadium.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Mookie Betts in 2020

Friedman wasn't kidding when he said that Betts is "the best player I have ever traded for and probably, I feel confident saying, it’s the best player I ever will trade for." Since I'm a Friedman whisperer, I'll translate. Friedman had concluded two things there.

Howard Cole

Meet the Non-Roster Players in the Dodgers' Player Pool

The pools need not include every player on a team’s 40-man roster, and in many cases do not. The Dodgers, however, did include every player on their 40-man. Here, then, is a quick look at each of the 11 non-roster players included in the Dodgers player pool.

Cliff Corcoran

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2020

Before I hurl a bunch of numbers at you, let's stipulate that baseball prognostications, a crap-shoot to some degree under normal circumstance, is a full-on shot in the dark this year. Bang!

Howard Cole

Why a Mariners/Angels Game at Dodger Stadium? Your 'Naked Gun' Questions Answered Here

Spoiler alert: The film climaxes with a plot to assassinate the Queen of England being foiled by a bumbling police detective who goes undercover as an opera singer, and then as a home plate umpire. It's all set against the California Angels hosting the Seattle Mariners in the midst of a pennant race.

Paul Banks

Odds for World Series Matchups, Dodgers vs. Every AL Team

You wouldn't expect a Detroit vs. San Francisco World Series -- or maybe you would, I don't really know that you that well -- but if you do and want to put your money down, the odds are 5000/1.

Howard Cole

Video: Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman on 2020 Dodgers, Baseball Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Notably, both men were asked how they felt about facing the Astros, which, with the this-year-only realignment calling for the Dodgers to play their traditional National League West rivals and American League West teams, is a thing now. Roberts and Friedman answered diplomatically, after what Orange County Register writer referred to as a "pregnant pause" to ponder an answer. It was funny. Watch the video and see for yourself.

Howard Cole

Gambling: MLB Stat Leader Chances Plus Over/Under Numbers For Each Specific Leader in a 60-Game Season

A whole lotta Dodgers-related prop bets for you to ponder have just posted. And a bunch of others about the 2020 baseball season in general. Courtesy of online sports book BetOnline.

Howard Cole

The 2020 MLB Season: So Dumb and So Terrible

The players want to play because they are workers, this is their job, and they, like all of us, want both a return to normalcy and to draw as much of their salaries as possible. They are also a group of athletic young men who, as a whole, likely have an inflated sense of their own physical superiority.

Cliff Corcoran

Premium Dodgers Game Experience Highlights National Psoriasis Foundation Silent Auction

Today (Thursday) only: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT.

Howard Cole

Though its Leaders Continue to Disappoint, Baseball Will Endure

I sided with the players almost throughout, and still believe the owners and the league to be the primary villains in the story. But when Trevor Bauer, of all people, is the voice of reason on the players side, you kind of have to tilt your head a bit. See tweets within.

Howard Cole

