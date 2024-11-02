LA Icon Ice Cube Electrifies During Dodgers World Series Parade
Ice Cube brought back his iconic performance for the Dodgers' World Series championship celebration at Dodger Stadium. Ice Cube performed before Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium against the New York Yankees, setting the tone for the Dodgers to win 4-2.
The Dodgers would go on to win the World Series in five games, clinching the team's eighth championship. They won their first two games at Dodger Stadium, starting the series off with a win thanks to a walk-off grand slam from Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the tenth inning. Ice Cube performed before Game 2, and the Dodgers earned another win.
The series then went to Yankee Stadium, and the Dodgers won Game 3, taking a 3-0 lead in the series. The Yankees tried to match Ice Cube's performance by bringing out Fat Joe ahead of Game 3, but the performance fell flat in comparison to Ice Cube's. The Yankees bounced back and took Game 4, and appeared like they were primed to win Game 5 of the series.
The Yankees held a lead before a series of errors led to the Dodgers putting up five runs in the fifth inning. The Dodgers would go on to win 7-6, with Walker Buehler recording the final out in the ninth inning.
Two days later, the Dodgers celebrated with a parade in downtown Los Angeles and more festivities at Dodger Stadium in front of a sold out crowd. Naturally, Ice Cube came out and performed in front of the crowd once again, this time celebrating with the official champions.
Ice Cube came out and sang "Westside Connection," even changing the lyrics for the Dodgers.
“Before any of you Yankees get hard/bow down when you come to our town” and “We ain’t no haters like you/Bow down to a team that’s greater than you — fool," Ice Cube sang.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined Ice Cube on stage for his performance of “It Was a Good Day.” Roberts danced as Ice Cube sang, before the Dodgers players would take the stage.