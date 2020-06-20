InsideTheDodgers
Latest: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Howard Cole

Oh look, there's Kiké Hernandez with a beautiful head-first slide for a run. He's landing, this is a landing page. Get it?

Sorry. That was bad. But I do think you'll find this updated page both handy and link worthy. Provided are links to all our ongoing series pieces, separated into categories. All six of them: player projections, our "Between Three Palms" video talk show, book excerpts, "Little Ditties," interviews and prospect watch.

We'd love it if you would bookmark the page and return every so often. We'll add a link every time we publish a new piece in one of these series.

Here ya go:

2020 Dodgers Player Projections:

Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernandez, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Max Muncy, Jimmy Nelson, David Price, Joc Pederson, A.J. Pollock, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner.

“Between Three Palms” video talk series:

"Battle of the Dodgers Beards," “Hoping and Praying,” "I'm Still Gonna Spit," "State of the Dodgers Union," "You Betts Yours Life," "The Worrier," "Who's on the Bump," "Who's Your Dodgers DH," The Astroisks," and "The Pilot."

Book Excerpts:

The Wax Pack: On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife.

The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale 1966 Million-Dollar Contract Holdout

Hall of Name: Baseball's Most Magnificent Monikers from 'The Only Nolan' to 'Van Lingle Mungo' and More

Issei Baseball: The Story of the First Japanese American Baseball Players

The Fight of Their Lives: How Juan Marichal and John Roseboro Turned Baseball's Ugliest Brawl into a Story of Forgiveness and Redemption

Little Ditty videos, set to music: Willie Davis, Clayton Kershaw, Max Muncy, Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor. And yes, the little ditty name is a nod to John Mellancamp.

Interviews from Camelback Ranch: Tony Gonsolin, Braydon Fisher, Steve Garvey, Josiah Gray, Rob Hill, Kody Hoese, Marshall Kasowski, Jeren Kendall, Gavin Lux, Connor McGuinnes, Ryan Pepiot, Zach Reks and Jordan Sheffield and Logan Salow.

Prospect Watch:

Jacob Amayo, Michael Busch, Gerardo Carrillo, Leo Crawford, Brett de Geus, Omar Estevez, Brusdar Graterol, Josiah Gray, Victor Gonzalez, Devin Mann, Zach McKinstry, DJ Peters, Keibert Ruiz, Cristian Santana, Cody Thomas, Edwin Uceta, Miguel Vargas and Mitchell White.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

MLB Negotiations: An Obvious Solution is at Hand, But Will the Owners Agree?

The owners did not think there was an agreement Wednesday. They're saying they thought there was an agreement Wednesday. Which should be obvious to even the most gullible of situation watchers. And the players know that's exactly what happened.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Brett de Geus

The invite to Spring Training was a nice reward for the right-hander, and minus the COVID-19 pandemic and likely cancelling of the minor league season, de Geus was headed to a full season to progress at least as far as the AA-Tulsa Drillers, and perhaps even to the AAA-Oklahoma City Dodgers. Stay tuned, Dodgers fans.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

MLB v. MLBPA: A 9-Point Plan for Return of Baseball

Realize that both sides are at fault here. While it seems to most savvy baseball fans that one side is more to blame — and they're spot on about that — no one here is blameless. Well, except for the fans.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Gambling: New Odds on 2020 MLB Season Happening, Batting Stats Just Out

While I hold out hope for a 2020 baseball season, I'm preparing myself for the worst case scenario. And I'm certainly not going to lay odds on it happening. But online gambling company, Sportsbetting.ag is. So if betting on your sport of choice -- or betting is your sport of choice -- you're in business.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Competitiveness Inspires Pirates Prospect Quinn Priester

Growing up a Chicago Cubs fan in suburban Glendale Heights, Priester strives to emulate the efficiency of Kyle Hendricks. When it comes to his mental and psychological approach to the game, Dodgers hurler Walker Buehler is the model.

Paul Banks

Video: Dodgers Share Memories of 1988 World Series Championship in Zoom Party

Dieter Ruehle led off the festivities with a fine set at the organ, Alanna Rizzo and Joe Davis represented the broadcast team, with Orel Hershiser acting as both the main host and active participants from the 1988 squad. Also in attendance via Zoom were Fred Claire, John Fogerty, Kirk Gibson, Mickey Hatcher, Jay Howell, Mike Marshall, Steve Sax, Mike Scoiscia, John Shelby and Franklin Stubbs.

Howard Cole

MLB Negotiations: Why a 50-Game Season Would be a Disaster

A 50-game Major League Baseball season is illegitimate on its face, but it is doubly so when it is ordered by the commissioner against the will of the players and played under the lingering uncertainty of an ongoing pandemic.

Cliff Corcoran

by

DDiNoto

Dodgers to Host 1988 World Series Team Zoom Party Monday

Confirmed guests include Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia, Mickey Hatcher, Mike Marshall, Jay Howell and Franklin Stubbs.

Howard Cole

Dodgers Take Louisville Right-Hander Bobby Miller in 2020 MLB Draft

Miller was originally drafted in the 38th round by the Orioles organization out of high school in 2017, but opted for college ball, and no doubt a higher draft slot further on the down the road. Smart man.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

MLB Owners Have Players Right Where They Want Them

Quick, don’t think; just answer. When was the last time baseball had a commissioner who didn’t cancel the World Series?

Howard Cole

by

MLB2021