Latest Max Muncy Injury Update Spells Bad News for Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star infielder Max Muncy provided a not-so-great update regarding his oblique injury Tuesday.
The Dodger slugger appeared on the "Foul Territory" podcast and didn't sugarcoat his recovery, saying it's been tough.
"We're hanging in there," said Muncy. "Being hurt is probably the worst thing ever. Not progressing as fast as I would like, but with an oblique, it's just you have to give it time, there's nothing you could really do. I think an oblique is possibly the worst position player injury you could have because there's nothing you could do to strengthen it, help it get better, or help it heal quickly. You just have to sit there and wait."
Muncy last played on May 15 against the San Francisco Giants. Since then, he's been doing his best to recover from the injury; however, it hasn't been smooth. Last week, Muncy began taking dry swings and doing plyo-ball workouts. While that was a huge step forward for the lefty slugger, Muncy's latest comments are cause for concern.
The Dodgers have missed Muncy, who had a .798 OPS in 139 at-bats prior to the injury. Considering how terrible the bottom of the lineup has been — only three teams have a lower on-base percentage from their 6-through-9 hitters this season — the two-time All-Star could be providing a lift the Dodgers desperately need.
While Muncy isn't the biggest name or talent on the Dodgers, his value to the L.A. lineup is undeniable. Muncy is hitting .223 for the season with nine home runs, 28 RBIs. Last year he batted .212 with 36 home runs and 105 RBIs in 135 games.
It's unclear when the Texas native will return to the lineup.