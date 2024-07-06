Latest Max Muncy Injury Update Spells Bad News for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without third baseman Max Muncy since May 17 when he was placed on the injured list with an oblique injury. His recovery has been slow and it doesn't seem to be speeding up any time soon.
Muncy appeared to be ramping up his baseball activity when he traveled with the Dodgers to San Francisco. He started to test his injured oblique muscle by hitting off a tee and from the coach's soft-tossing.
Manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Thursday that Muncy's progress has been “slow, to be honest."
“There’s still some soreness in the oblique,” Roberts said. “He has been swinging a little bit recently. I still think it’s a slow, slow process. So outside of giving a hard timeline, which I don’t think anyone knows, it’s going to be certainly well after the All-Star break, in my opinion.”
The Dodges moved Muncy to the 60-day injured list on June 22 and he will not be eligible to return until after the All-Star break.
In the games without Muncy, Los Angeles has had to use a few players at third base including Kiké Hernandez, Cavan Biggio, and Chris Taylor. None of the options have been able to produce the same offensively as Muncy but Taylor has turned a corner as of late.