Latest MLB Announcement Shows Dodgers Are By Far the Most Popular Team in League

Noah Camras

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (right) celebrates with third base coach/outfield coach Dino Ebel (91) after hitting a home run against the Yomiuri Giants during the third inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be the most popular team in Major League Baseball considering how much the 29 other fanbases talked about them this offseason.

The latest jersey sale numbers just prove that theory.

This week, MLB revealed the top 20 most popular player jerseys since the culmination of the World Series. The data was based on the sale of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites.

The Dodgers dominated the list.

Not only did a Dodgers player secure the top two spots and three of the top four, but six Dodgers in total made the top 20 list: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, and Kiké Hernández.

Here is the full list of top-selling jerseys in MLB:

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Juan Soto, New York Mets
  4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
  7. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  10. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
  11. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
  12. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
  13. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
  14. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
  15. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
  16. Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
  17. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
  18. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
  19. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
  20. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Ohtani being in the top spot is no surprise, and Freeman being right behind him after winning World Series MVP makes sense, too.

It's surprising that a third Dodgers player in Betts is on the list before the first New York Yankees player in Aaron Judge. It's also surprising that in Year 18, Kershaw is still making the list.

The most shocking development is Hernández, a utility man on the Dodgers who would be an afterthought on most teams, cracked the list. However, Hernández is one of the biggest fan favorites on the club, and clearly, became a jersey that everyone wanted to own after his postseason heroics.

