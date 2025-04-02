Latest MLB Announcement Shows Dodgers Are By Far the Most Popular Team in League
The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be the most popular team in Major League Baseball considering how much the 29 other fanbases talked about them this offseason.
The latest jersey sale numbers just prove that theory.
More news: Former Padres Veteran Accuses Dodgers' Roki Sasaki of Cheating in Dodger Stadium Debut
This week, MLB revealed the top 20 most popular player jerseys since the culmination of the World Series. The data was based on the sale of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites.
The Dodgers dominated the list.
Not only did a Dodgers player secure the top two spots and three of the top four, but six Dodgers in total made the top 20 list: Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw, and Kiké Hernández.
Here is the full list of top-selling jerseys in MLB:
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Juan Soto, New York Mets
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
- Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
- Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
- Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
- Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
Ohtani being in the top spot is no surprise, and Freeman being right behind him after winning World Series MVP makes sense, too.
More news: Former Dodgers, Cardinals All-Star Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
It's surprising that a third Dodgers player in Betts is on the list before the first New York Yankees player in Aaron Judge. It's also surprising that in Year 18, Kershaw is still making the list.
The most shocking development is Hernández, a utility man on the Dodgers who would be an afterthought on most teams, cracked the list. However, Hernández is one of the biggest fan favorites on the club, and clearly, became a jersey that everyone wanted to own after his postseason heroics.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.