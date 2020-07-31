LIVE: Dodgers at Arizona DBacks Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

InsideTheDodgers
Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Thursday marks the first of four versus the DBacks at Arizona. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Highlights from Wednesday night's 13-inning 4-2 win at Houston include the L.A. bullpen going 9 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, a gutty 2 1/3 from Dennis Santana for the win and a booming home run by Edwin Rios as the difference-maker (see below).

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Dodgers, as is often the case, got the wrong brother in Mike Ahmed. Had some really good years in the minors early in his career, but they finally gave up on him over the winter.

Also got the wrong Gwynn brother. Did well with Steve Sax, instead of Dave.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

I can’t remember the last time I saw Stripling pitch from a windup.

Octim1
Octim1

Cody pressing....swinging swinging at balls

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Time for Bellinger to go back to the old stance?

4-0 mid two.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Ray looks like his much earlier self, but the wildness is old hat

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Column on JT tomorrow already in the can.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Seeing Mookie play every day really is a treat.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Just a bit outside

Cliff Corcoran
Cliff Corcoran

Does Robbie Ray clean shaven with the long hair remind anyone else of Russell Brand?

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

Good to have a power resurgence!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Tape measure homer by Seager makes it 4-0.

RoyDodger
RoyDodger

The Diamondbacks’ games are blacked out here in NM. So I get to listen to Charley Steiner and Rick Monday. Charley is calling the game from his home.

Octim1
Octim1

Ross wins the 14 pitch battle!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

3-0 LA through one. Twenty pitches for each man.

Octim1
Octim1

Huge road trip!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Rays ERA wasn’t much to write home about and it’s 11.57 now.

Sansastarkwins
Sansastarkwins

That hat.

Octim1
Octim1

POllock hot hot hot🔥

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

I told ya Pollock was gonna be great:)

mrkich37
mrkich37

That escalated quickly.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Nobody at Chase Field to boo Pollock.

Octim1
Octim1

FIRST Inning runs

mrkich37
mrkich37

Let’s go, Dodgers!

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Great catch there.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Ray also struggles at home. 4.76 ERA.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

A career high 84 walks for Ray last year.

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Robbie already with the walks

Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Welcome, everybody. I thought I’d start by promoting this great tweet by Nick in response to Phil Hughes equal Joe Kelly epic tweet. See both here:

