LIVE: Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Editor's note: Given the news about the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Marlins organization Sunday and the postponement of both the Baltimore Orioles series at Miami and the New York Yankees at Philadelphia series (both of which were scheduled to begin Monday), let's acknowledge that the health of all affected is rightly top-of-mind throughout the baseball industry, and certainly at Inside the Dodgers. For the moment, however, we're going to continue to post Dodgers-related material while we wait to see how Major League Baseball responds, and on how news develops. Admittedly, we're uncomfortable about it.

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Tuesday marks the first of two versus the Astros at Houston. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Sunday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Lowlights from Saturday's game include multiple baserunning boners and a messy start from Alex Wood. Dave Roberts' men will continue to run the bases aggressively, with a course correction having been made well in advance of tonight's first pitch.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Saturday at 1:00 p.m. PT

Highlights from Friday's game include a pretty seven-inning, one-run start by Ross Stripling, two home runs from Max Muncy and a lot of help from what looks to be a rather bad 2020 Giants club. After the 9-1 win, L.A. stand alone in first in the National League West at 2-0.

Howard Cole

by

JC60

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from the opener Thursday include a fine 4 1/3, 60-pitch start for Dustin May, 4 2/3 scoreless from the Los Angeles bullpen and a four-hit, one-homer, five-RBI night for Kiké Hernandez. After the 8-1 win in the opener, L.A. stood alone in first place at 1-0.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Alex Wood Hits IL, Dodgers Starting Pitching Depth To be Tested Again

And then there were two. Two pitchers from the Dodgers' originally-planned starting rotation remain active. These two: Julio Urias and the innings-limited Walker Buehler, who starts tonight at Houston.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Dodgers Have Work to do After Embarrassing Series Split with Rebuilding Giants

Dodgers Have Work to do After Embarrassing Series Split with Rebuilding Giants

Howard Cole

by

wgiles24

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

I'll post the game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

Dodgers at Astros Series Preview

Tuesday’s game was supposed to be the first ever matchup between future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw, two other holdovers from the 2017 Fall Classic, but injuries have sidelined both.

Cliff Corcoran

Dodgers Foundation Partners with Helping Hands Community to Deliver Meals to Homes of RBI Families

Helping Hands Community is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving those most vulnerable to COVID-19: senior citizens, the immunocompromised, and people with pre-existing medical conditions which put them at additional risk. Volunteers deliver meals, groceries, medicine, and other necessary supplies to empower everyone to stay healthy and be as responsible as possible.

Howard Cole

Will Smith Reaches Out to Dodgers Fan Whose Cardboard Cutout was Wrecked by Home Run Ball

On Saturday, Smith's ninth-inning home run to left field cut the Dodgers' deficit to one run. But upon landing in the stands, the ball also snapped the neck of Austin Donley's cutout. Parents may want to view this clip first before deciding whether or not it's suitable for children.

Ian Casselbery