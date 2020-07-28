LIVE: Dodgers at Houston Astros Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Editor's note: Given the news about the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Marlins organization Sunday and the postponement of both the Baltimore Orioles series at Miami and the New York Yankees at Philadelphia series (both of which were scheduled to begin Monday), let's acknowledge that the health of all affected is rightly top-of-mind throughout the baseball industry, and certainly at Inside the Dodgers. For the moment, however, we're going to continue to post Dodgers-related material while we wait to see how Major League Baseball responds, and on how news develops. Admittedly, we're uncomfortable about it.

Welcome to another of our daily game threads. Tuesday marks the first of two versus the Astros at Houston. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.

Lowlights from the weekend's embarrassing split with San Francisco were too many to sum up in a paragraph. So here's an entire breakdown, published Monday. Here is the Alex-Wood-to-the-IL story and our Dodgers/Astros series preview.

Per the Dodgers:

