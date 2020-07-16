InsideTheDodgers
LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our daily Dodgers game threads. Tonight's intrasquad game begins at 6:40 p.m. PT.

Highlights from last night's  game include long home runs by Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts and yet another great play in left field by Francisco Hererra, aka, Chico.

Fan-participation game threads will be posted in this space daily for every contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including preseason and regular season contests. All of them. Postseason too, as long as the locals are in there. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I'll post the lineups in this space from Opening Day forward, 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: "John Hartung, Jerry Hairston, Jr. and Ned Colletti will call the action from the Access SportsNet Dodgers studio with Orel Hershiser contributing remotely. Alanna Rizzo will report live from Dodger Stadium.

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

