LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the second of three exhibition contests for Los Angeles prior to the opener Thursday night and features the Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, beginning at 6:40 p.m. PT.

Highlights from last night's game include a booming grand slam home run by Cody Bellinger and a fine five-inning, one-run outing from minor leaguer Mitch White.

Reader-participation game threads will be posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including preseason and regular season contests. All of them. Postseason too, as long as the locals are in there. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I'll post the game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers: 

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Have the Dodgers Solved Their Bullpen Problems?

The short answer is we don't know. And we're not going to know until we see the relief staff perform for a few weeks. Or a month, by which time the 60-game 2020 baseball season will be at the halfway point.

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Thursday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's game include two beautiful plays at shortstop by Chris Taylor (that Corey Seager would not have made) and a second consecutive regular-season like start for Alex Wood (6 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 8 Ks, 89 pitches).

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's game include a very solid start by Josiah Gray, who went 3 2/3 with just one run across and grand slam by Kiké Hernandez.

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's game include long home runs by Joc Pederson and Mookie Betts, and yet another great by play in left field by Francisco Hererra, aka, Chico.

Predictions: Dodgers Opening Day 30-Man Roster

With just under a week to go trades and free-agent signings remain a distinct possibility. I wouldn't count on a blockbuster, but a deal for a stray arm or a backstop? It could happen.

Andre Ethier to Support Dodgers Foundation for Virtual Coaches Training

Over 840 Coaches throughout Greater Los Angeles Tune in for 2020 Dodgers RBI Coaches’ Training Series to-date

Howard Cole

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

LIVE: Dodgers Intrasquad Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

Video: Dodgers, NL West Over/Under Odds, Best Bets, Predictions

The Dodgers can be the best in the West -- and the best in baseball -- without leading the planet in regular-season wins. If we've learned one thing over the last seven seasons, all of them ending with L.A. out-playing everyone through September only to stumble in October...well, I don't even want to finish the sentence.

