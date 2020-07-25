InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Game Thread, Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Howard Cole

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the second of four versus San Francisco at Dodger Stadium to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT. 

Highlights from the opener Thursday include a fine 4 1/3, 60-pitch start for Dustin May, 4 2/3 scoreless from the Los Angeles bullpen and a four-hit, one-homer, five-RBI night for Kiké Hernandez. After the 8-1 win in the opener, L.A. stood alone in first place at 1-0.

Reader-participation game threads are posted in this space daily for every Dodgers contest that is telecast locally or nationally, including the postseason as long as the locals are in there. All of them. With yours truly as the discussion host.

I post a new game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Per the Dodgers:

"Reminder that SportsNet LA and Dodgers games are now available to Spectrum, AT&T TV, DIRECTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now customers in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii. Channel listings can be found here."

And remember, glove conquers all.

[Follow Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Dodgers on Twitter.]

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Howard Cole
Howard Cole

Editor

Is everybody happy?’

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Giants Opening Day Game Thread, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. PT

Welcome to another of our nightly game threads. Tonight marks the first of four versus San Francisco to open the 2020 championship season. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. PT. on ESPN.

Howard Cole

by

Ericmonson

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT

I'll post the game thread, along with the lineups and the most recent game's highlights in this space at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

eppis1

LIVE: Dodgers vs. Angels Exhibition Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. PT

Highlights from last night's Dodgers 12-1 victory over Arizona include booming home runs by Mookie Betts, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor and a seemingly-effortless five-inning, one-run outing from Julio Urias.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Opening Day Roster Includes Some Surprises

T minuws zero. Ladies and gentlemen, we have liftoff. Opening Day 2020 has arrived.And is their way -- The Dodger Way -- the locals are making news, and making waves right up to curtain time.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

LIVE: Dodgers vs. DBacks Exhibition Game Thread, Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT

We'll post the lineups in this space from Opening Day forward, at least 40 minutes minutes prior to first pitch each night. So if you're looking for a reliable source for that information, you'll find it here.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Minus Clayton Kerhsaw, Dodgers Face an Unexpected Challenge Again

What to do next? Well, L.A. made a blockbuster move by signing Mookie Betts to a record-setting contract yesterday, so why not make a trade for an ace tomorrow? Because they're gonna need one. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Career of Former Dodger Casey Crosby Takes Many Twists and Turns

If the year 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we don't know where the road of life's next turn will take us. Former Los Angeles Dodgers and current Chicago Dogs pitcher Casey Crosby, 31, is a perfect example.

Paul Banks

Dodgers Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary of American Disabilities Act

LADF returns to home of their 51st Dodgers Dreamfield, a universally accessible field for youth with special needs and physical disabilities.

Howard Cole

Mookie Betts is Worthy of Dodgers' Biggest Contract Ever

The 27-year-old former MVP and Los Angeles' right fielder, was set to reach free agency in November. And even with the weirdness that is the pandemic-shortened 2020 baseball season, Betts was headed toward a dream contract signing. And for all we know, with the San Francisco Giants (cough, cough).

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Awards Watch: Pre-season Favorites for MVP, Cy Young, and Rookie of the Year

The two best players in the National League reside in the Dodgers’ outfield. Both do it all: hit for average and power, get on base, run, field, and throw. It’s just a shame that only one of them can play centerfield. Bellinger is, of course, the defending NL MVP. Betts, the older of the two at 27, won the AL award in 2018 and finished a close second to Mike Trout in 2016. L

Cliff Corcoran

by

VirgilHilts