Marlins Hire Two Former Dodgers for Coaching Staff

As the Marlins look to get back to their winning culture and hiring their new manager Jon Jay, the team announced they will also be hiring former Dodgers coaches Jody Reed and Rob Barajas. Both coaches spent brief moments within the Dodgers organization but shown they've got what it takes to turn a struggling franchise around.

Reed spent 11 years in the league as an infielder and played 132 games for the Dodgers in 1993. In his only season with the Dodgers as a player, Reed finished with two home runs and 31 RBI's on a .276 batting average.

Reed came back into the Dodgers organization as manager of the Arizona League Dodgers and the Coordinator of Instruction for the Dodgers Camelback Ranch facility. He would end up getting selected as Manager of the Year in 2011 by the Arizona League.

Although he never returned to the Dodgers to be a part of the coaching staff, Barajas played 14 seasons in the league and found himself in the Dodgers squad for two seasons between 2010 and 2011. In his first game with the Dodgers, Barajas recorded two doubles and a three-run home run to become the first Dodgers player to ever hit three extra base hits in his first game with the team.

Barajas appeared in 123 games for the Dodgers in his two years with the team and recorded 21 home runs and 60 RBI's on a .241 batting average. At the end of the 2011 season, Barajas became a free agent.

Barajas' coaching career began as manager of the Arizona League Padres in 2014. Barajas worked his way and became Bench Manager of the San Diego Padres in 2018.