Marlins Poach Dodgers Coach to Be Next Manager
The Miami Marlins are hiring Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough as their next manager, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. McCullough has worked as the Dodgers' first base coach since 2021.
McCullough takes over for Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who decided not to return for the 2025 season. Schumaker, who was named the National League Manager of the Year in the 2023 MLB season, voided his option for the 2025 season with the Marlins in April. He officially announced his departure at the end of the season, and has since joined the Texas Rangers as a senior advisor to president of baseball operations Chris Young.
The Marlins are coming off of a disappointing 2024 season in which the team finished as one of the worst in MLB with a 62-100 record, the second-worst record in the NL. The Marlins made the playoffs as a wildcard team in 2023, but could not overcome injuries or match their performance from the season before in 2024.
McCullough began his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at East Carolina University, before becoming a manager in the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system at multiple levels, recording a 402-357 from 2007-14. The Dodgers later hired him as their minor league field coordinator, and McCullough was promoted to the team's first base coach in 2021. McCullough previously crossed paths with Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler when Kapler was the Dodgers' director of player development.
The 44-year-old has previously interviewed for the Cleveland Guardians managerial opening in 2023, but the Guardians wound up hiring Stephen Vogt. He reportedly was a candidate for the Chicago White Sox vacancy this year as well, but the White Sox hired Will Venable.
Before becoming a manager, McCullough played college baseball at East Carolina University and played in Cleveland's minor league season.