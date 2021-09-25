Max Scherzer Says Dodgers Doesn't Know How to be in 2nd Place

Los Angeles is a city that prides itself on being at the top of everything. But when it comes to baseball, they have learned what happens when you’re not the best team in town.

Max Scherzer was not very mad today on the mound as he surrendered 5 runs in this start, which is more than his other 9 starts with Dodgers. Thanks to Coors Field atmosphere and big offensive performance by Rockies' team we were able to come out ahead!

The Dodgers were able to pull off two big victories in a row, which has them within one game of first place. Many fans have been constantly watching the scores and wondering who will win this race for top spot between Los Angeles or San Francisco? However, Scherzer doesn't waste time eyeing another scoreboard because he knows there's plenty going on right now with his team at home against Colorado- so they've got all their attention focused internally instead!

“No, I just worry about us. I think if we win, we win. That’s how I approach it. I’m not a big scoreboard watcher, not until there’s a true magic number where you can clinch or something like that. Trea and I joke, these guys [the Dodgers] have no idea what it’s like to be in second place. For us, we just know to put our nose in the dirt and and just keep going forward.”

Despite spending a majority of this season trailing the Giants, Dodgers haven't spent much time in second place. They've won 8 straight division titles thanks to their insane amount depth and talent - no one has forgotten what's at stake or how they can do it!

The Giants have been the better team all season, but they still need to finish off their division rivals before adding another notch on their belt. Los Angeles has had plenty of chances for victory this year and it becomes more clear by looking at how poorly these two teams have played against each other recently in games where one should be able win easily (11-30). Madison Bumgarner is likely watching with bated breath as he waits until game 163 comes up just so that there can't really anymore questions left about who will take home what prize after such an epic battle between two giants

The output tone