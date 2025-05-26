Mets Pitcher Takes Major Shot at Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson spoke about facing designated hitter Shohei Ohtani after his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday evening.
"He's just another hitter," said Peterson. "One of nine in their lineup, that's how I look at everybody."
Peterson struck out Ohtani three times in the Mets' 5-2 win over the Dodgers in New York, and received a win after pitching 7.2 innings, allowing both of the Dodgers' runs and notching seven strikeouts.
Peterson hasn't allowed more than two earned runs since April 18, and has allowed three or fewer runs in all 10 of his starts this season. He has a 2.86 ERA this season, and has the second most strikeouts on the Mets with 54.
The Dodgers struck first against Peterson, however, he kept the lineup quiet after the first inning, not allowing any runs to cross after Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing's RBI groundout to make the score 2-0 in the top of the first.
Peterson also showed respect to the Dodgers' lineup after the game, though.
"That's a good team over there, they're always competitive," Peterson said. "They bring their A-game. To be on the same page with Luis [Torrens] like we were and have the execution like we did was really nice... I tried to give these guys everything I had and go as deep as I could... When you're playing a team with the talent they have, the competitive nature they bring, it obviously heightens your game. It heightens your senses."
Saturday's game was one of just four times this season in which Ohtani struck out three times, the others coming against the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. The three-time MVP has had a fantastic season with the Dodgers, leading MLB with 54 runs scored while crushing 18 home runs with 41 runs batted in.
