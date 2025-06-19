MLB Analyst Says Dodgers Lost 4-Player Blockbuster Trade for Eventual $136 Million Star
With the pitching staff rounding into shape, the Los Angeles Dodgers received some good news prior to Tuesday's win over the San Diego Padres.
Tyler Glasnow was seen pitching in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium during the afternoon. Facing live hitters in what amounted to a two-inning stint, it appears as if the 6-foot-8 right-handed hurler is working his way back to action — something the Dodgers are eagerly awaiting.
Much has been made about Glasnow's injury struggles this season. Though wickedly talented, the injury bug has dogged him virtually throughout his entire career, and it's now at a point where 'injury' and 'Glasnow' are two words synonymous with one another.
Glasnow was acquired before last year in an offseason deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Going the other way in the deal was pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot. Though he had a few cups of coffee with the big club, Pepiot never fully received the opportunity to be a locked-in everyday starter with the Dodgers.
As we fast-forward to the present time, some — including MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa — wonder if the Rays may have gotten the better package in this deal. In addition to Pepiot, the Rays also got outfielder Jonny DeLuca.
As Stathead Baseball breaks down with the visual below, Pepiot has been available at a far higher clip compared to Glasnow. When Glasnow is pitching, his numbers unsurprisingly have been better.
Ultimately, this deal will be judged by how Glasnow helps (or doesn't help) the Dodgers during the postseason. When healthy, the stuff is still there. At the same time, having a healthy, younger pitcher in Pepiot (at a far smaller cost financially) may end up tilting the favor towards Tampa Bay.
Pepiot is currently 4-6 with 3.11 ERA. His most recent start came versus the Baltimore Orioles in which he tossed eight innings, allowing only one earned run and four hits while striking out 11 batters.
Glasnow's last start came on April 27 versus his old ballclub, the Pittsburgh Pirates. In five starts this year, Glasnow is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He's struck out 23 batters in 18 innings pitched.
Once fully healthy, he will immediately rejoin a rotation seeking depth and quality. Glasnow's potential availability in a postseason setting would be a major boost for the Dodgers considering he was out for the entirety of last year's World Series run.
