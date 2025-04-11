MLB Analyst Shockingly Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers return to California after going 2-4 on their road trip to the east coast. After losing four games to put the Dodgers at 10-4 and third in the NL West, there are already some who believe the defending champions don't have what it takes to even win the division.
MLB analyst Rob Parker was especially critical of the Dodgers' performance on the road, specifically against the Washington Nationals.
"I know they're going to win a lot of games," Parked said. "I saw in D.C. though, I gotta admit, sloppy fielding, some misplays in the infield. It ain't automatic, you got to button up all those things. The [Dodgers] had to go to the minor leagues to get a starting pitcher against Washington, gave up home runs."
The Dodgers have already had to put their pitching depth to the test with less than a month into the season, a bleak sign for the team's health. The defending champions looked unbeatable in their first eight games, but bad baseball plagued the Dodgers on the road.
Parker believes the rival San Diego Padres will win the NL West. The Friars currently lead the division at 10-3.
"Looking where the Padres are, they've had some injuries and they're the first team to 10 wins," he said. "Last year, they choked against the Dodgers."
The Padres were deemed the better team heading into the National League Division Series, especially because the Dodgers had just three healthy starting pitchers in their rotation. Nevertheless, the Dodgers escaped in five games after the L.A. pitching staff kept the San Diego lineup scoreless for 24 consecutive innings.
Heading into 2025, there was no doubt the Dodgers had the upper hand over most teams in the league. But if the Dodgers can't fix the fundamentals such as base running and fielding sooner rather than later, then there is certainly a chance the defending champions don't win the NL West.
"Those kinds of things can bite you," Parker said.
