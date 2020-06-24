InsideTheDodgers
MLB Announces 2020 Regular Season

Howard Cole

The following is quoted precisely from a news release via the Commissioner's office.

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today, on July 23or July 24.

The announcement follows confirmation today that the MLB Players Association has accepted the health and safety protocols that will guide MLB’s return to play and that players will be able to report for training by July 1. The health and safety of players and employees will remain MLB’s foremost priorities in its return to play. MLB is working with a variety of public health experts, infectious disease specialists and technology providers on a comprehensive approach that aims to facilitate a safe return.

MLB has submitted a 60-game regular season schedule for review by the Players Association. The proposed schedule will largely feature divisional play, with the remaining portion of each Club’s games against their opposite league’s corresponding geographical division (i.e., East vs. East, Central vs. Central and West vs. West), in order to mitigate travel. The vast majority of Major League Clubs are expected to conduct training at the ballparks in their primary home cities.

Commissioner Manfred said: “Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon.”

Though its Leaders Continue to Disappoint, Baseball Will Endure

I sided with the players almost throughout, and still believe the owners and the league to be the primary villains in the story. But when Trevor Bauer, of all people, is the voice of reason on the players side, you kind of have to tilt your head a bit. See tweets within.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers Win 2020 ESPN Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

$100,000 award celebrates its significant impact in the Los Angeles community

Howard Cole

Dodgers Well Staffed for Possible Universal DH in 2020

The Dodgers' deep bench offers a surfeit of candidates, many of whom would otherwise be vying for playing time in left field. Specifically, Joc Pederson, Edwin Ríos, and Matt Beaty from the left side and A.J. Pollock, Chris Taylor, and Kiké Hernández from the right.

Cliff Corcoran

MLB Negotiations: An Obvious Solution is at Hand, But Will the Owners Agree?

The owners did not think there was an agreement Wednesday. They're saying they thought there was an agreement Wednesday. Which should be obvious to even the most gullible of situation watchers. And the players know that's exactly what happened.

Howard Cole

Gillyking

Latest: Landing Page to All 'Inside the Dodgers' Ongoing Series Articles

Oh look, there's Kiké Hernandez with a beautiful head-first slide for a run. He's landing, this is a landing page. Get it?

Howard Cole

Dodgers Prospect Watch: Brett de Geus

The invite to Spring Training was a nice reward for the right-hander, and minus the COVID-19 pandemic and likely cancelling of the minor league season, de Geus was headed to a full season to progress at least as far as the AA-Tulsa Drillers, and perhaps even to the AAA-Oklahoma City Dodgers. Stay tuned, Dodgers fans.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

MLB v. MLBPA: A 9-Point Plan for Return of Baseball

Realize that both sides are at fault here. While it seems to most savvy baseball fans that one side is more to blame — and they're spot on about that — no one here is blameless. Well, except for the fans.

Howard Cole

Gillyking

Gambling: New Odds on 2020 MLB Season Happening, Batting Stats Just Out

While I hold out hope for a 2020 baseball season, I'm preparing myself for the worst case scenario. And I'm certainly not going to lay odds on it happening. But online gambling company, Sportsbetting.ag is. So if betting on your sport of choice -- or betting is your sport of choice -- you're in business.

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers: Walker Buehler's Competitiveness Inspires Pirates Prospect Quinn Priester

Growing up a Chicago Cubs fan in suburban Glendale Heights, Priester strives to emulate the efficiency of Kyle Hendricks. When it comes to his mental and psychological approach to the game, Dodgers hurler Walker Buehler is the model.

Paul Banks

Video: Dodgers Share Memories of 1988 World Series Championship in Zoom Party

Dieter Ruehle led off the festivities with a fine set at the organ, Alanna Rizzo and Joe Davis represented the broadcast team, with Orel Hershiser acting as both the main host and active participants from the 1988 squad. Also in attendance via Zoom were Fred Claire, John Fogerty, Kirk Gibson, Mickey Hatcher, Jay Howell, Mike Marshall, Steve Sax, Mike Scoiscia, John Shelby and Franklin Stubbs.

Howard Cole