MLB Announces Major Suspensions After Dodgers, Padres Thursday Night Brawl
MLB has issued suspensions to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt and San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez after the benches cleared in Thursday night's season finale.
Shildt and Roberts both received one-game suspensions to be served on their respective games Friday, while Suarez received three games for hitting Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning. Suarez elected to appeal his charge, so his discipline will be held until MLB completes their investigation if they deem it necessary.
After the game, Roberts stated he believed Suarez hit Ohtani intentionally.
"I don't know how many left-handed hitters Suarez has hit with a fastball, but clearly there was intent behind it," Roberts said.
Why did Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt get suspensions?
A temperamental series reached its boiling point when Dodgers pitcher Jack Little hit Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with a 93 mph fastball in the top of the ninth Thursday, Shildt came out of the dugout and and yelled across the field at Roberts. Roberts quickly rushed out of the dugout to meet Shildt, shoving him before both benches cleared to hold the two back.
“Enough is enough,” Shildt said. “Intentional, unintentional, the fact of the matter is, I took exception with it.”
Tatis left the game after the incident, though his x-rays came back negative. He underwent further screening Friday.
Suarez hit Ohtani in the bottom of the ninth inning after the incident and was immediately thrown out of the game, but before the Dodgers dugout could empty back onto the field the three-time MVP waved at his teammates to stay where they were.
The Dodgers and Padres played two series against each other in 11 days, and Thursday's incident marked the third time in that span Tatis had been plunked. Across this past series, six different batters were hit a total of eight times.
The Padres came away with a 5-3 win, however lost the four-game series 3-1 — their third consecutive series loss against divisional opponents. The teams will meet twice more in August in what may be an extremely tense matchup.
The Dodgers lead the Padres by five games in the NL West, and have a firm hold on the division with the San Francisco Giants also trailing them by three and a half games.
